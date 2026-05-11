It comes as learner drivers continue to face "unacceptable delays", one expert has said

From Tuesday, driving tests can only be booked and managed by learners, whereas previously instructors also had that power. Picture: Alamy

New driving test booking rules are set to come into force to help stop bots from booking slots and selling them at a higher price.

Figures show average waiting times have increased to more than 22 weeks and from Tuesday, tests will only be booked and managed by learners, whereas previously instructors also had that power. It is hoped this will make it harder for people to profit by using automated programmes – known as bots – to quickly book available slots and resell them at a higher price. Tests have a standard fee of £62, but a National Audit Office (NAO) report published in December found learners were paying up to £500 to book a slot on the black market. Read more: All passengers disembarked from rat-virus stricken ship following evacuation mission Read more: New laws needed to help bring in bison and elk to boost nature, experts say

It is now illegal to book a driving test for someone other than yourself. Picture: Getty

It is now illegal to book a driving test for someone other than yourself. Freedom of information data accessed by AA Driving School shows the average waiting time to book a test increased from 20.8 weeks in January to 22.4 by April 6. In February 2020, the figure was five weeks. From June 12, it will only be possible to move a slot to one of the three test centres nearest the initial booking. This is aimed at reducing incidents of people booking a test regardless of location, with no intention of using the slot. They then attempt to switch tests to a more convenient location if a place becomes available at a later date. This makes it hard for the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to plan how much capacity is required at certain test centres. Beverley Warmington, DVSA’s chief executive, said: "Our priority is to stop learners being exploited by third parties, put them in control of their driving test and make the process fairer by clamping down on businesses that resell tests at inflated prices.

It will only be possible to move a slot to one of the three test centres nearest the initial booking. Picture: Alamy