The thief was caught after being tripped up by a member of the public while running away from the police.

By Ella Bennett

Video footage shows the moment a drone was used to track down a brazen armed thief who snatched phones on the streets of central London.

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Wesley Rodrigues was seen stealing a phone as he raced through the capital on an electric bike before a police officer on a motorbike knocked him off. He was chased by police and then arrested after being tripped up by a member of the public. The 18-year-old thief, who was armed with a machete, was arrested within 15 minutes of being identified after a police drone was able to track and follow him through the streets. Rodrigues has been sentenced at Southwark Crown Court to 18 months’ detention in a young offender institution after pleading guilty to six counts of theft, dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon and not having insurance. Read more: Russell Brand faces ban on speaking out from jail - as investigation launched after his wife shared convicted rapist's 'sermon' Read more: Man arrested after seven women sexually assaulted in 30 minutes on university campus

Drone footages shows Rodrigues riding his e-bike through central London during phone snatching spree. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The Metropolitan Police was alerted on August 22 after multiple victims across central London reported that their phones had been snatched. A drone was deployed at 1.34pm and quickly identified Rodrigues, who was riding an e-bike in the Piccadilly area, as the suspect. The operator followed him around the capital and witnessed him steal another phone. The footage shows Rodrigues – wearing a black tracksuit and bright red gloves – riding down a road before performing a U-turn and speeding along a pavement. At one point, he can be seen travelling between two pedestrians. He is then seen snatching a phone as he passes a busy bus stop before speeding off. The drone unit directed officers on the ground to his location.

A police officer chased Rodrigues on a motorbike. Picture: Met Police

He was chased by police from Victoria to Chelsea Bridge, and is also seen on body-worn video footage weaving through traffic, mounting the pavement and riding around pedestrians at speed through a busy central London area in the middle of the day, Natalya Williams, prosecuting, said. She said this was a “prolonged, persistent and deliberate course of dangerous driving”. The footage shows the officer using his motorbike to knock Rodrigues off his e-bike before the teenager jumps into the road – losing a shoe in the process. Rodrigues can then be seen throwing a machete into the Thames before a member of the public trips him up. He was arrested at 1.49pm on Chelsea Bridge, just 15 minutes after being identified via the drone. Rodrigues stole phones near Waterloo Bridge, outside Holborn station, on Shaftesbury Avenue, near the National Gallery on Pall Mall East and on Whitehall, the court heard on Monday.

He was arrested after being tripped by a member of the public. Picture: Met Police

One victim said the theft caused “tremendous loss” because as a type 1 diabetic, her phone connected her to the Omnipod that delivered insulin to her body and her Dexcom blood sugar monitor, the prosecution said. She missed a theatre show that had cost her £200 and spent £50 on taxis trying to get to somewhere where she could track her phone. Another victim was left “fearful, shocked and very scared, and worried about the photos on her phone”. One woman said the incident left her feeling traumatised and anxious and she felt this would stay with her whenever she visits big cities. Rodrigues has eight convictions for 30 previous offences, the court heard.