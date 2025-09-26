Airports, ports, and energy sites are increasingly vulnerable to drone disruption, a leading defence expert has warned, as Russian military provocations continue to raise tensions with Nato.

Karl Rosander, CEO and co-founder of Nordic Air Defence, told LBC that drones are rapidly becoming one of the biggest threats to critical infrastructure, with hostile states already adopting them for military and hybrid operations.

“These incidents aren’t going away,” Rosander said. “The reality is now that drones are being used more and more by adversaries to trespass in civilian spaces, disrupt critical infrastructure and to test our preparedness. We have probably only seen the beginning of the harmful impacts that drones can have on critical infrastructure and societies in peace time. The potential repercussions could be catastrophic.”

His warning comes after a series of incidents underscoring Europe’s exposure to Moscow’s tactics. US fighter jets scrambled on Wednesday to intercept four Russian warplanes flying near Alaska, while UK warships shadowed the Russian destroyer Neustrashimy through the Channel.

Nato states including Poland and Estonia have also reported incursions by Russian drones and fighter jets this month.

Rosander said airports, energy facilities, ports and even stadiums are now “potential targets for disruption”, warning that violations of sensitive airspace are on the rise. “It is no longer a question of ‘if’ but ‘when’,” he said.

