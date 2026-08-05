A drone loaded with an explosive device has been discovered near a Ukrainian cargo plane at a German airport.

The device, reportedly fitted with a detonation mechanism, was spotted by an employee at Leipzig/Halle Airport last night.

Saxony Police said it was seen near an aircraft owned by Ukraine’s Antonov Airlines, which uses the east German airport as a base.

Initial tests revealed the presence of explosive nitrates, German outlet Blind reports.

An explosion was only avoided because the device’s detonator had broken off, according to police documents seen by Die Welt.

The German outlet reports that the explosive is thought to be Semtex, which is used by militaries and for building demolitions.

A bomb disposal robot was deployed at Leipzig/Halle Airport to remove the device.

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