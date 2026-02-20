More than 30 trained pilots are set to join forces to tackle illegal fly tipping that is increasingly blighting the Britain.

Rubbish dumps have become prevalent, with the clean-up operation covering the 60-meter-long mountain of rubbish is set to cost.

By Danielle de Wolfe

A human-piloted 'drone squad' armed with lasers has been unveiled by the Environment Agency in a bid to tackle soaring levels of fly-tipping.

Unveiling the high-flying concept, the unit will comprise of 33 trained drone pilots, with The Environment Agency (EA) harnessing laser mapping in a bid to identify and tackle waste crime. Of the EA’s 54 drones, a number are set to be equipped with light detection and ranging (Lidar) technology - a concept that sees millions of laser points per second fired at the ground, creating a detailed map of sites. The “drones squad” will also be combined with an upgraded tech rollout in the form of a new screening tool that enables officers to scan and cross-check lorry licence applications against a database of waste permit records. The technology comes as environment secretary Emma Reynolds vowed to "aggressively" pursue waste criminals. The rollout will capture more evidence of illegal dumping, with the joint Unit for Waste Crime expanding from 13 to 20 specialists. Read more: Mountain of dumped waste by Oxfordshire river 'visible from space' contains rubbish from councils Read more: Fly-tippers dump 60-metre-long ‘mountain of illegal waste’ with cleanup cost exceed council's entire annual budget

A drone similar to that being employed by the environment agency to tackle illegal waste dumping. Picture: Alamy

Figures obtained under the freedom of information act (FOI) found 517 waste tips were operating at the end of last year. Those numbers include what's been described as 11 “super sites”, such as the 165 yard-long dump near the River Cherwell in Kidlington, Oxfordshire. It comes after a criminal investigation continues into the “mountain of illegal waste”, after evidence emerged that rubbish from local councils was among the vast mound. Two men have since been arrested over the dumping, with a 69-year-old man arrested at a property in Andover, Hampshire, while a 54-year-old man has been arrested in Slough in connection with the massive pile of rubbish. It comes as the EA revealed it had shut down a record 751 illegal sites last year.

Environment Agency Investigating Illegal Dump Near Residential Area Of Wigan. Picture: Getty