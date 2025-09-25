Some airports in Denmark are reporting drones are in their airspace.

Aalborg airport in the north was shut after unauthorised drones were spotted in its airspace, according to local authorities.

Three other smaller airports in the country's southern region - Esbjerg, Sønderborg and Skrydstrup - also reported drone activity, but did not have to close.

It comes after Copenhagen and Oslo Airports were forced to shut temporarily after sightings of the devices halted all take-offs and landings.

There have also been airspace violations in Poland and Estonia this month.

Authorities have suggested a possible link to a series of Russian aerial incursions across Europe - but the Kremlin has rejected suggestions of involvement in the incidents.