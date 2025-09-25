Drone activity confirmed at several airports across Denmark
Some airports in Denmark are reporting drones are in their airspace.
Aalborg airport in the north was shut after unauthorised drones were spotted in its airspace, according to local authorities.
Three other smaller airports in the country's southern region - Esbjerg, Sønderborg and Skrydstrup - also reported drone activity, but did not have to close.
It comes after Copenhagen and Oslo Airports were forced to shut temporarily after sightings of the devices halted all take-offs and landings.
There have also been airspace violations in Poland and Estonia this month.
Authorities have suggested a possible link to a series of Russian aerial incursions across Europe - but the Kremlin has rejected suggestions of involvement in the incidents.
The Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the incident as "the most severe attack on Danish infrastructure so far".
Police said the devices could be seen from the ground, adding they couldn't rule out the activity being a prank.
The North Jutland Police released a statement saying they were closely monitoring the situation at Aalborg but could not elaborate on the number of drones involved.
"We cannot yet comment on the purpose of the drones flying in the area, nor can we say anything about who the actor behind it is," said chief inspector Jesper Bøjgaard Madsen.
"If we get the opportunity, we will take down the drones," he added.