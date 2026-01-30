Europe doesn’t control its own skies, and drones are exposing a dangerous defence blind spot. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By EJ Ward

Europe is failing to control its own airspace as hostile drone activity escalates across the continent, a defence chief has warned, amid growing fears that Russia is probing UK and European skies in a campaign of hybrid warfare.

Writing exclusively for LBC Opinion, Jan-Hendrik Boelens, co-founder and chief executive of European defence firm Alpine Eagle, said Europe’s reliance on slow, fragmented and often non-European air defence systems has become a strategic liability. His warning comes as LBC revealed on Wednesday that RAF jets have been scrambled dozens of times in recent years amid unexplained airspace incidents, fuelling concerns that Russian-linked drones are testing Britain’s defences. Ministry of Defence figures obtained by LBC show that aircraft from the RAF’s Quick Reaction Alert base at Lossiemouth have been deployed at least 76 times since 2018. While officials confirmed more than half of those callouts were responses to Russian military aircraft, they refused to explain the remaining 35, saying disclosure would “compromise the UK’s air defence and national security”. An RAF source told LBC the silence likely masks a rise in drone incursions, potentially launched by Russia or its proxies from civilian vessels at sea, slipping beneath traditional radar coverage designed to track fast jets and missiles. Read more:Russian drones linked to series of mysterious RAF callouts Read more: UK sends automated drone-killing turrets and missiles to Ukraine in £600m air defence surge

In his op-ed, Boelens warned that Europe is dangerously exposed to exactly this kind of threat. Cheap, persistent drones, he wrote, now target military bases, airports, ports and energy infrastructure, operating below the threshold of open conflict and exploiting gaps between national systems. “Europe’s response remains slow and fragmented,” Boelens said, arguing that dependence on external technology limits how quickly defences can adapt when the threat evolves. Drone incursions have already disrupted civilian life across Europe. Airports in Norway and Denmark have been temporarily shut down, sensitive military sites in Germany and Belgium have been breached, and several NATO states have reported unidentified aerial activity near critical infrastructure. LBC’s findings suggest the UK could now be facing similar pressure. In September, Denmark’s prime minister said she could not rule out Russian involvement after drones forced Copenhagen’s Kastrup Airport to close for hours. Poland and Romania have both detected and shot down Russian drones crossing into their airspace.