The analysis found that boat supply chains had been disrupted by the war in the Middle East, as well as law enforcement activity.

People thought to be migrants on board a small boat off the coast of Hardelot, France. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A reduction in demand from migrants and increased law enforcement activity were key contributory factors in the drop in small boat crossings to the UK in the first six months of this year, an assessment has found.

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The National Crime Agency (NCA), which deals with organised immigration crime, carried out its own analysis of small boat crossings and released selected extracts on Monday. It would not publish the assessment in full, saying that it draws on “sensitive intelligence”. The analysis found that boat supply chains had been disrupted by the war in the Middle East, as well as law enforcement activity, and a reduction in demand, as well as efforts by the authorities, had seen a drop in the number of migrants arriving in small boats. In the first six months of 2026, the number of people arriving in the UK by small boat fell 41% and the number of boats 47% compared to the previous year. Read more: Reform council hires security guards over 'gatherings of migrants' Read more: Man, 76, charged with concealing identity after 'wearing a burkha' at Portsmouth anti-migrant protest

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Security Command compound in Dover. Picture: Alamy

The number of arrests linked to organised immigration crime in the year to the end of April 2026 rose by more than 55%, and since late 2023 more than 1,600 boats or engines have been seized. Since 2021, around 40,000 posts, pages or accounts linked to people smuggling have also been removed from social media. NCA director general of operations Rob Jones said: “The NCA is devoting more resource to tackling organised immigration crime than ever before, and that is bringing results. “Alongside our partners on both sides of the Channel we are making it more difficult and costlier for people smuggling networks to source equipment, more difficult to get it to the beaches and in the water, more difficult to communicate with potential customers, and more likely smugglers will be confronted by law enforcement. “However, we are not complacent, and the job is by no means done. We must continue to keep up the pressure on these criminal gangs, as they continue to put lives at risk in the Channel.”