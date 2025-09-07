A general view of low water levels at Agden Reservoir, South Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Drought conditions in Britain could continue into winter despite a good chance of a wetter-than-usual autumn and increased flood risks, officials say.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met Office and Environment Agency said the current outlook for September, October and November shows a higher likelihood for wetter and windier conditions compared to the 30-year-average. But they warned this rain may still not be enough to reverse all the effects of this year’s record-breaking dry and hot weather, which led several regions to declare drought status and introduce hosepipe bans over the summer. It also means areas of the UK could feasibly experience both drought and flooding at the same time as the UK storm season kicks off and flood risks increase. The warning comes as the Government’s Flood Resilience Taskforce is set to meet virtually on Monday to discuss preparation for possible flooding in the coming months and recent progress made on defences. Read more: Total lunar eclipse ‘blood moon’ pictured from UK Read more: Yellow warning for thunderstorms as rain, hail and lightning set to batter parts of UK

Low water levels at Broomhead Reservoir, South Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

The taskforce, set up last September to bolster the country’s response to increasingly extreme weather, has been working on measures such as warning systems, real-time data and bolstering flood defences. The Met Office said its autumn outlook will help the taskforce prepare for the forthcoming winter period and ensure communities are better protected from flooding impacts. Chief meteorologist Will Lang said the overall signal for wetter weather is the UK average and rainfall will likely “vary significantly across the regions”, with flood risks depending on various factors. “There is an increased likelihood of westerly weather patterns, which typically bring more rainfall to western and northern parts of the UK, while eastern and southern areas may experience drier conditions than the national average suggests,” he said. But Mr Lang also said the current outlook for rain over autumn is unlikely to be enough to reverse the effects of drought, especially in England. “We’re going to need more rain than that.”

Experts have warned of a flood risk. Picture: Alamy

While there is also a good likelihood the UK will see a warmer-than-average autumn, Mr Lang said: “We tend to get that for most seasonal forecasts these days and that’s really a reflection mainly of our warming climate, and how much things have changed just in the last 30 years.” Caroline Douglass, executive director for flood and coastal risk management at the Environment Agency, said the first flushes of heavy rain on dry, hard soil can cause flooding but can also wash pollutants into waterways, resulting in fish kills. “What we want is nice, steady, flowing rain that wets things up really nicely, not flood events, not a sudden rainfall everywhere,” she said. “But we know it never works out like we’d like … Certainly (it) isn’t an end to a drought yet.” Asked if areas could see drought status continue into winter, she said: “It’s entirely a possibility. “If we don’t get the rainfall in the locations that are already in drought or prolonged dry weather, then you could have drought status continuing in those particular locations. “It really is going to be dependent on where the rain lands.”

Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC