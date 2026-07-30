The decision has been made in response to record-low river levels, dry soils, widespread wildfires and mountain impacts on wildlife, farming and forestry. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

A drought has been extended across the whole of Wales with the country on course for its driest July on record in 190 years.

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The UK continues to struggle with the impacts of extreme heat and drought, with wildfires blazing and warnings dry conditions may linger until the autumn. Sustained high temperatures are causing the condition of the natural environment to "deteriorate", Wales' environment body Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said. The decision has been made in response to record-low river levels, dry soils, widespread wildfires and mountain impacts on wildlife, farming and forestry. The country has endured its fourth heatwave of the summer, with temperatures topping 35C, as health authorities warned the UK is on track this year for the highest number of deaths caused by such hot spells since current figures began. Read More: Excess deaths caused by heatwaves this year 'nearly double' 2025 figure Read More: Tesco, Sainsbury's and Aldi sound alarm over food supplies as Britain imports nearly 80% of fresh fruit and veg - as heatwaves and wildfires sweep Europe

Before this year, the record was five days in which temperatures were at or above 35C, set in 1976 and matched in 2020. Picture: Alamy

Half of England is now officially in drought, and in the latest wildfire, properties were evacuated as firefighters battled a large heathland blaze on the Suffolk coast, at Dunwich Heath. Suffolk Fire and Rescue service said Sizewell B nuclear power station was not at risk from the fire, due to the distance from the fire and the direction it was travelling, but said it was a “live and dynamic situation”. The blaze broke out amid soaring temperatures, which reached 35.2C in Writtle, Essex, on Wednesday, marking the seventh day of 2026 which recorded a high of 35C or more. Before this year, the record was five days in which temperatures were at or above 35C, set in 1976 and matched in 2020. Temperature records have tumbled throughout the summer, with heatwaves in May and June both recording new highs for the time of year.

One half of England remains under drought conditions in the UK's fourth heatwave. Picture: Getty

The UK is increasingly suffering from the impacts on lives, livelihoods and landscapes of extreme weather such as droughts and severe heatwaves fuelled by human-caused climate change, mostly as a result of burning fossil fuels. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it “is likely that 2026 could see the highest number of heat-associated deaths on record”, surpassing the number seen in 2022 when the UKHSA started studying them. There have been almost double the number of excess deaths caused by heatwaves so far this year than all of last summer, the data shows. The new report estimates there were 2,877 heat-associated deaths during the heatwaves in May and June this year, with an estimated 753 deaths were associated with the May heatwave from May 24-27, and a further 2,124 with the June heatwave between June 21 and 28. An earlier, separate analysis by Imperial College London, the Met Office, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine projected 2,700 excess deaths for the two periods – and warned that two fifths of those deaths were due to the extra heat caused by climate change.

South London park users pass through a landscape of parched dry grass in Brockwell Park in Lambeth. Picture: Getty

Half of England, as well as around half of Wales, is now officially in drought, despite a very wet winter, as an extremely dry July compounded a dry spring, and the successive heatwaves have put pressure on water resources. And while temperatures are cooling off into the weekend, and forecasters are expecting some unsettled weather and rainfall next week, it is not likely to deliver the persistent, heavy rain that is needed to make up for the current shortfall. With the Met Office’s outlook suggesting August could be hotter and drier than usual, and warmer, drier conditions could continue beyond next month, it could be autumn until there is the wet weather needed to recharge supplies. Some 23 million customers are under hosepipe bans, just under 1,400 businesses have had to stop abstracting water, and the dry, hot conditions have hit river flows and wildlife, as well as affecting crops and livestock.

Smoke rises from a wildfire at Dunwich Heath, near Leiston. Picture: Alamy