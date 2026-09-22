While rainfall in September has been “welcome”, officials said, it would take months of significant and sustained rainfall for the drought to end

In this aerial view, a small pond is formed at the source of the river Test, a 44 mile long chalk stream on August 24, 2026 in Ashe. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The impacts of this summer’s drought on nature will last “for years to come”, as species from wading birds to fish and insects have struggled in the hot, dry conditions, experts said.

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While rainfall in September has been “welcome”, officials said, it would take months of significant and sustained rainfall for the drought to end, with the Midlands and the South still in drought and the North continuing to be in prolonged dry weather status. And with wildfires hitting protected sites such as Holme Fen in Cambridgeshire, Tintwistle in Derbyshire, Dovestones in the Peak District, and Dunwich Heath in Suffolk, experts called for “nature-based solutions” such as restoring wetlands and peatlands to protect landscapes from extremes driven by climate change. The warnings come following the latest meeting of the National Drought Group of ministers, officials, water companies, farming leaders, anglers and conservation experts, meeting regularly after an extremely dry summer and successive heatwaves in the hottest summer on record for the UK. Read more: Islamic State supporters urged to start wildfires and ‘overwhelm’ emergency services in chilling arson attack guide Read more: Don’t assume help will come: Brits warned to prepare for emergencies without power, water or phones

An aerial view as grass grows at Hackney Marshes on September 10, 2026. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Officials revealed there have been 349 environmental incidents such as fish deaths, algal blooms, water quality problems and low flows in 2026, outstripping the 321 recorded in 2025 – another spring and summer hit by drought. Government agency Natural England said ponds, rivers, dykes and wetlands have dried to exceptionally low levels, and in some upland areas, wildlife-rich environments have dried out completely. Breeding waders and specialist wetland invertebrates have struggled significantly and fish deaths have occurred when oxygen levels in the water have dropped. Tony Grayling, strategic drought lead and National Drought Group chairman, said: “September’s rainfall has been welcome, so far, but we know it will take months of significant and sustained rainfall for the drought to end. “Environmental impacts continue to increase.

An aerial view of Tittesworth Reservoir in the Staffordshire Moorlands showing low water levels as the heatwave continues on August 14, 2026. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

“The short-term impacts of drought have been visible over the summer, but we know the effects on wildlife populations and ecosystems will last for years to come. He added: “The speed of drought recovery depends both on rainfall and demand for water. “Therefore, it is vital we all still use water wisely in the coming months to help our environment recover from the impacts of an exceptionally dry spring and summer.” The UK is facing increasingly extreme weather such as heatwaves, droughts and intense rainfall because of climate change which is driven mostly by burning fossil fuels for power, heating and transport – a situation which will continue to worsen until climate warming emissions are cut to net zero. There is also a need to adapt the country to the worsening extremes that are already locked in, with Natural England pointing to work such as restoring peatland in the Peak District and south Pennines and reintroducing beavers in some areas, to reduce floods and fires by holding more water in the landscape.

Smoke over the town of Knighton in Powys from nearby wildfires during the ongoing heatwave conditions on 12th August 2026. Picture: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images