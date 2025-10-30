Autumn rainfall remains insufficient to offset the dry conditions of spring and summer

Arlington reservoir with water levels 50% below capacity. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The public are being urged to use water wisely as officials warn that England must prepare for an ongoing drought into 2026.

The national drought group, which includes the Met Office, regulators, government, water companies, and other organisations, convened on Thursday as autumn rainfall remains insufficient to offset the dry conditions of spring and summer. Drought conditions are now expected to continue through to next year unless there is significantly more rain in the coming months, the expert group said. The recent wet weather has helped ease shortages in two areas – Cumbria and Lancashire, and Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire, with officials announcing they have moved out of drought status and into drought recovery status as of Thursday. But the group also warned their position is fragile and with further dry weather, these areas could move back to drought. Read more: Ofgem should use firms’ windfall profits to fund energy debt relief, say MPs Read more: Yellow weather warnings in place as Storm Benjamin batters Britain with 75mph winds and rain

Reservoir levels had dropped below 50% in 12 locations in England. Picture: Alamy

Households are being asked to take water conservation measures, from turning off taps when they are not in use to fitting a water butt to capture rainfall. All sectors – including water companies, agriculture, navigation, and energy – have also been told to start taking steps to increase their resilience for a prolonged drought. Farmers have been urged to check their licences for abstracting water from rivers, speak to the Environment Agency if they are likely to need flexibility, look to increase reservoir storage and work with their neighbours to share water. The measures come on top of hosepipe bans imposed by Yorkshire Water, Thames Water, South East Water and Southern Water in some areas, which will remain until their water resources situation recovers. The national drought group praised the public for following these restrictions, saying it has kept more water in local rivers and lakes. The Met Office declared the summer of 2025 the hottest since records began in 1884, while the spring was the driest in 132 years. By October 28, provisional Met Office data showed England had only 61% of its expected annual rainfall, when the country would normally have about 80% at this time of the year. For this time of years, reservoirs on average should be three quarters full. However, 41% of reservoirs across England remain under half full. Meeting in central London on Thursday, the national drought group heard England needs at least 100% the average rainfall – 482mm – to largely recover from drought by the end of March. Putting this in context, only two months of 2025 have seen more than 100% so far, they added.

Reservoir sites below 50% capacity. Picture: PA