Drug that works in similar way to Viagra ‘could slow down' Alzheimer's decline
The South Korean company AriBio said the drug slowed decline in the 604 people taking no other drugs for Alzheimer’s
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A drug that works in a similar way to Viagra could slow down the decline in people with Alzheimer’s, research suggests.
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The tablet AR1001, which is for people with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, was shown in a group of people taking no other drugs to slow clinical decline by 31 per cent.
AR1001 is a phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, which is a type of medicine used for erectile dysfunction or pulmonary high blood pressure.
The South Korean company AriBio, which makes AR1001, said the drug slowed decline in the 604 people taking no other drugs for Alzheimer’s.
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However, in a wider group of people taking other drugs, the tablet did not achieve statistically significant results.
Dr Richard Oakley, associate director for research and innovation at Alzheimer’s Society in the UK, said: “These topline results are an exciting sign that we could have a totally new treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease that tackles its causes, not just its symptoms.
“AR1001 takes a novel approach, relaxing blood vessels to increase blood flow to the brain.
“And unlike other disease-modifying treatments that have shown benefit in late-stage trials, it is taken as a once-a-day tablet, which could make treatment simpler.
“Over the year of the trial, this drug was able to effectively slow down people’s decline in memory and thinking by nearly a third, and the side effects reported were mostly mild to moderate.
“However, the drug doesn’t seem to be as effective for people taking other drugs for Alzheimer’s symptoms, so this needs further investigation.
“AR1001 is from the same family of medicines as Viagra, but it is being developed specifically for Alzheimer’s disease. People should not take Viagra to try to treat Alzheimer’s.
“It’s also important to note AR1001 is not yet available to the public and will need to be assessed and approved by UK regulatory bodies before it could be offered in the UK.
“Research is making huge progress and will beat dementia – and as more potential treatments emerge, it’s more important than ever that people get an early and accurate dementia diagnosis so they can benefit from them.
“We look forward to seeing the full results from this trial and how this drug progresses.”