Drug traffickers are smuggling narcotics to Europe on board cattle ships. Picture: Policia Nacional

By Asher McShane

International drugs syndicates are smuggling vast quantities cocaine to Europe on ships packed with disease-ridden dying cows, it has emerged.

Animals are being left festering on board ships and police are failing to tackle the problem because they are put off by the foul conditions on board. They face having to search through months of faeces and the carcasses of dead animals to try and locate the hidden drugs on board. They also say it is a ‘logistical nightmare’ to conduct searches of vessels with thousands of sick cattle on board. Some ships can carry up to 10,000 cows at a time.

Police do not want to search the ships containing thousands of diseased and dying cattle. Picture: Policia Nacional

Sources at the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre, Narcotics (MAOC-N), based in Lisbon, told the Telegraph that packages of drugs are often hidden in the ship's giant on board grain silos when the boats are loaded up in Colombia. The vessels are most often bound for the ports of Beirut in Lebanon or Damietta in Egypt, where sanitation regulations for livestock are less stringent. At some point on their Atlantic crossing, the crew retrieve the drugs and tie them to inflatables with GPS trackers and throw them overboard, where they are picked up by fast boats and smuggled to Belgium and the Netherlands.

In one raid on a ship in 2023 police found cocaine with a value of around £82m. Picture: Policia Nacional