Drug dealer Eboko Masiya threw nearly £5,000 in cash into a bush while fleeing police. Picture: Northumbria Police

By Flaminia Luck

A drug dealer who threw a bag of cash into a bush as he fled from police has been jailed.

Eboko Masiya was first arrested in Newcastle city centre in February 2023 on suspicion of possession of cannabis. A search of his home and mobile phone revealed drug paraphernalia and proof of drug dealing activity. While on bail for that offence, officers were making enquiries at an unrelated address when they found eight wraps of cocaine, a quantity of cannabis and cash. Masiya was identified as being linked to the discovery and was arrested the following day. However, when police attempted to carry out the arrest, Masiya tried to flee. While running away, he threw a carrier bag into a bush which officers recovered £4,925 in cash from inside.

E. Picture: Northumbria Police

Subsequent enquiries led officers to a restaurant where Masiya was seen days previously on CCTV counting his cash. Some of the serial numbers on the bank notes Masiya was seen with in the restaurant matched the cash recovered from the carrier bag. As part of the investigation further evidence was recovered on phones that would show the extent of Masiya’s drug dealing, while more money was also recovered, bringing the total cash seized from him to £5967.88. Masiya, of Roker Avenue, Sunderland, was then charged with being concerned in the offer to supply cocaine and cannabis, possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquiring criminal property, to which he pleaded guilty to at a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court in July 2024. Following the hearing he was remanded in custody. On Wednesday, August 20, Masiya, now 34, was sentenced to six years and seven months in prison.

Masiya was sentenced to six years and seven months in prison. Picture: Northumbria Police

'Arrogant' Following Masiya’s sentencing, Detective Sergeant David Wylam, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an excellent result for us in getting a drug dealer behind bars where he can no longer do damage to our communities. “Masiya arrogantly thought he could get away with dealing without impunity but thanks to the work of our dedicated officers we were able to uncover his offending before getting him charged. “Let us be absolutely clear that this type of criminality is not welcome in our region – nobody wants this happening on their doorstep. “And I hope this latest sentencing sends a strong message to others that we will catch up with you and put you before the courts. “Please rest assured our work will not end here. "This activity is very much ongoing and we remain totally committed to tackling drug importation, supply, and distribution right across our Force area.”