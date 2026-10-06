A drug dealer murdered a “masked intruder” at his home by shooting him four times with a 3D-printed imitation Glock semi-automatic pistol, a court has heard.

Paul Cavin KC, prosecuting, told the jury two “home-made” self-loading semi-automatic pistols with the “visual appearance” of a Glock were found at the property.

The defendant claims to have gone to fetch more ammunition from the second weapon and shot Mr Pruszak again because he saw his hand moving towards a silver gun that was found next to the deceased’s body.

The 32-year-old then armed himself with one of two of the home-made pistols that he kept at the property and shot 45-year-old Piotr Pruszak in self-defence as he claims he feared he was about to be shot himself, the court was told.

Marcin Buryta, who is on trial for murder at Winchester Crown Court, told police he had heard a loud noise coming from an upstairs window of his home in Conifer Road, Southampton, Hampshire, on the evening of February 11.

He explained they had been created partially using 3D-printed parts and forensic examination had found four rounds of ammunition had been fired from only one of them.

Mr Cavin said the defendant had told the police he had “shot the masked intruder who fell down the stairs and ended up on the floor”.

The prosecutor continued: “He said the intruder had raised the gun and before he could fire, he (Buryta) fired.

“He said he then went into the living room and retrieved the other gun and lets off one further shot into the intruder, who was at the bottom of the stairs because he his hand was still moving and reached for the silver gun.”

Mr Cavin said Buryta’s initial account could not be true because it stated both “Glock” guns had been fired while forensic analysis of the weapons showed only one had been used.

The prosecutor said Buryta had since produced his defence case for the court, which stated he had only taken the magazine from the other weapon and had fired all shots from the same gun.

Mr Cavin said a third firearm was found at Buryta’s home along with a loaded crossbow, a machete, a dagger and knuckle dusters.

He said: “It’s not an exaggeration to say this house was almost an armoury with various weapons in every room.”

Questioning why a drug dealer in Hampshire needed to arm himself with firearms, Mr Cavin said: “We are dealing with the streets of Southampton and not Detroit and the Crown wonder whether 3D-manufactured Glock-style pistols are perhaps less easy to justify?”

He added that Buryta had pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The prosecutor said drug-dealing equipment was found in the house, including scales, deal bags and a money-counting machine.

He added that Mr Pruszak was also a drug dealer, but the reason for him coming to the defendant’s house was unknown, although he was believed to have been accompanied by another male and they might have entered through a bedroom window.

Mr Cavin added that while Buryta was on the phone to police to report the incident, he was also “calmly making calls and sending text messages relating to the running of his drugs business”.

He added he was “updating customers on arrival times of their deliveries, quite frankly as if it was a Deliveroo service”.

Mr Cavin said the prosecution case is that the defendant, who claims he acted in self-defence, did not genuinely fear he was under attack and his response was not proportionate.

He said: “Why is it necessary to shoot a man four times and even to shoot him a fourth time as he lay dying on the floor?”

Buryta denies the charge and the trial continues.