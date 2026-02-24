Teon Francis, aged 46, of Glenloch Road, Enfield, was jailed for five years and eight months at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: British Transport Police

By Alex Storey

A drug dealer who was snared after spilling his stash of cocaine in front of police officers at a busy train station has been jailed.

Teon Francis was spotted acting suspiciously by deliberately avoiding uniformed officers at Stratford station and appearing to seek out quick exits. The 46-year-old was then stopped by plainclothes police who informed him he would be detained following his reluctance to answer questions about his travel plans. Francis protested his innocence and instead lashed out and struggled with officers who were forced to restrain him last May.

But during the melee, his stash of cocaine spilt out onto the floor of the station in plain view of the officers. Body-cam footage of his arrest shows Francis pleading he had done nothing wrong. Francis, of Glenloch Road, Enfield, was arrested and a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation. He was found to be carrying two mobile phones, one of them a burner phone, which put him in breach of a criminal behaviour order. A search of his home uncovered a small amount of cannabis, a further two burner-style phones, and small wraps of white crystal and powder. He was subsequently charged and later pleaded guilty to possession with Intent to Supply Class A Drugs (cocaine) and breaching a CBO, which banned him from having more than one mobile phone.

