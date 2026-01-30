Three drug dealers who discussed trading military grade weapons have been jailed for a total of 75 years.

Carl Ian Jones, 59, Harly Wise, 29, and Naginder Gill, 47, used the encrypted communications platform EncroChat to plot a range of firearms and drugs offences.

At Bolton Crown Court on January 29 Jones was jailed for 30 years, Wise for 25 years and Gill for 20 years.

EncroChat was taken down in 2020 by the National Crime Agency led Operation Venetic – the UK’s law enforcement response to the threat posed by the platform.

The EncroChat evidence revealed Jones tried to broker a deal with other offenders over an AR15 assault rifle complete with 50 7.62mm bullets.

He also asked a contact to store some guns he had hidden in a property he owned in Mallorca because his girlfriend was “going mad”. He and Wise also discussed trading firearms including AK47s and an Uzi submachine gun.

