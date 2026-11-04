Overall drug deaths fell last year for the first time in more than a decade

Deaths from heroin or morphine increased to 1,210, up from 1,201 deaths a decade earlier in 2015. Picture: itakdalee/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Drug deaths involving cocaine have overtaken heroin for the first time, new data shows.

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There were 1,233 deaths involving cocaine registered in England and Wales in 2025, according to the Office for National Statistics. Despite this being a fall from 1,279 deaths registered in 2024, cocaine-related deaths “remained historically high” and were more than eight times higher than in 2010 when there were 144 deaths, the ONS said. Deaths from heroin or morphine increased to 1,210, up from 1,201 deaths a decade earlier in 2015. Some eight in 10 of the deaths involving cocaine were among men (984 or 79.8%), while 249 (20.2%) were among women.

David Mais, head of mortality statistics at the ONS, said: “Drug death registrations in England and Wales fell last year for the first time in more than a decade, but deaths from drug poisoning remain historically high. Read more: Up to no Gouda: Drugs gang jailed after hiding £450 million of cocaine in wheels of cheese Read more: Why does Scotland have so many drug related deaths?

“More than twice as many men as women died from drug poisoning, and the gap between the sexes reached a record high. “For the first time, cocaine overtook heroin as the substance most often involved in drug deaths.” Overall deaths from drug poisoning fell for the first time in more than a decade. There were 5,519 deaths related to drug poisoning registered in 2025 across the two nations – down from 5,565 a year earlier, the ONS said.

Overall deaths from drug poisoning fell for the first time in more than a decade. Picture: Arvydas Lakacauskas/Alamy

The statistics body said last year’s figures were the equivalent of 92.4 deaths per million people and saw the first annual drop in the mortality rate since 2012. Men accounted for almost three-quarters (72.5%) of overall deaths classified as drug misuse – where the underlying cause is a specified mental and behavioural disorder because of drug use involving a controlled substance – and registered in 2025, totalling 2,622 deaths. Women accounted for 27.5%, equating to 993 deaths. Overall, the mortality rate for men in drug-poisoning deaths was 130.0 deaths per million people in 2025, while for women it was 56.6 deaths per million people in 2025. Average age at death remained unchanged from a year earlier, at 45.5 years old for males and 48.5 years old for females.

Overall, the mortality rate for men in drug-poisoning deaths was 130.0 deaths per million people in 2025, while for women it was 56.6 deaths per million people in 2025. Picture: Imago/Alamy

Cocaine has become more widely available at cheaper prices and use is “increasingly socially acceptable”, the WithYou charity said. Robin Pollard, head of policy at the organisation which supports those with drug and alcohol abuse problems, said: “Across almost all areas where WithYou deliver services, we hear that cocaine has become far more prevalent. “Whereas before 2020, we typically would have seen the price of a gram of cocaine being around £100, it is much more common to hear it being available for £60 a gram or less now, and available to buy in ever smaller amounts. “It has also become easier to purchase in all parts of the country, has become increasingly socially acceptable and of higher purity.”