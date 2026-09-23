There were 1133 fatalities last year, up from 1017 the year before.

The country has the worst drug death rate in Europe, with 1133 fatalities in 2025, up from 1017 the year before. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Drug deaths in Scotland have surged by 11% in a year, fuelled by a rise in fatalities linked to super-strength synthetic opioids.

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The country has the worst drug death rate in Europe, with 1133 fatalities in 2025, up from 1017 the year before. The rate of deaths from drug poisoning in Scotland is said to be 2.4 times higher than it was in England, 1.6 times greater than in Northern Ireland and 1.5 times more than in Wales. Opiates and opioids, including heroin, are the most common drug implicated in deaths, making up 78% of the total. In 2025, 830 men and 303 women lost their lives because of drugs, the Scottish figures showed – with the total number of deaths the sixth highest on record. Read more: Controversial 'looksmaxxing' influencer Clavicular charged with rape and drugging offences Read more: Patients prescribed drugs linked to dementia risk without being warned by doctors

National Records of Scotland (NRS) said the increase had been driven by a rise in the number of deaths among male drug users. While drugs deaths were down by 5% for females, there was a 19% increase in the number of men who died. Across both sexes the average age of those who died was 46, the NRS figures showed. Powerful nitazenes - highly potent synthetic opioids - were linked to 247 deaths, up from 76 in 2024. Etonitazene, the most common nitazene, was involved in 215 drug use deaths.

While drugs deaths were down by 5% for females, there was a 19% increase in the number of men who died. Picture: Alamy

Drugs minister Maree Todd raised concerns about the impact of an “increasingly toxic and unpredictable drugs supply”. Ms Todd said: “My heartfelt condolences go out to everyone who has lost a loved one to drug use. “Each and every death is a tragedy, and even more so because every life lost to drug harms is preventable.” She added: “Against an increasingly toxic and unpredictable drugs supply, this rise is deeply concerning and unacceptable. “The increase in deaths involving cocaine, and the continued threat from dangerous synthetic opioids like nitazenes, must drive more coordinated action across the country.”

Drugs minister Maree Todd raised concerns about the impact of an “increasingly toxic and unpredictable drugs supply”. Picture: Alamy