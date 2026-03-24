Ahanonu, of Dover Street, Leicester, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter, claiming diminished responsibility

By Rebecca Henrys

A cannabis user who stamped on the head of a mother-of-two in a random attack after his car overturned near a hospital has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years and six months for murder.

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Drug-dealer Chukwuemeka Ahanonu, 24, who is a former university student, was a stranger to 56-year-old mother Nila Patel when he punched, kicked and stamped on her “with full force” causing her to die in hospital two days later with brain damage. The fatal attack happened after the car the defendant was driving flipped over near Leicester Royal Infirmary on June 24 last year.

Chukwuemeka Ahanonu, 24, who has been found guilty at Leicester Crown Court of murdering 56-year-old Nila Patel during a violent random attack near Leicester Royal Infirmary on Tuesday June 24 last year. Picture: PA

Chukwuemeka Ahanonu, 24, has been found guilty at Leicester Crown Court of murdering 56-year-old Nila Patel (pictured). Picture: Leicestershire Police/PA Wire

He was convicted of murder by a jury at Leicester Crown Court on Monday after a month-long trial. Sentencing Ahanonu, who is originally from Peckham in south-east London, Judge Timothy Spencer KC said on Tuesday: “You murdered a wholly innocent woman. “It was shocking, brutal and merciless.” He added: “You were angry, you were looking for a victim. You selected her, in my judgment, because of three things. “One was her gender, a woman – you would not have attacked a man. “The second was her build and her height – 5ft 4ins tall and of slight build. “She was vulnerable. “The third thing, I’m satisfied, was her race. In an unguarded moment, you talked about ‘dirty Asians’.” Ahanonu listened in the dock wearing a dark grey jacket and tracksuit bottoms while Ms Patel’s son and daughter, Jaidan and Danika Patel, read victim impact statements to the court. Mr Patel told the defendant: “Nine months ago today you murdered our mother.”

Chukwuemeka Ahanonu, 24, has been found guilty at Leicester Crown Court of murdering 56-year-old Nila Patel. Picture: Leicestershire Police/PA Wire