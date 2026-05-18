Repeat drug-driving nearly five times more common than drink-driving as calls grow for 'tougher action'
Repeat offending of drug-driving is almost five times more common than for being drunk behind the wheel, an investigation has found.
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A total of 12,391 British drivers were caught drug-driving at least three times in the 11 years to July 20 2025, official figures obtained by the RAC in response to a freedom of information request revealed.
That is compared with 2,553 who received that many drink-drive convictions over the same period.
The RAC said the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) statistics demonstrate the need for a national rehabilitation scheme for drug-driving to tackle this “under-the-radar issue”, as is in place for drink-driving.
The drug-drive figure is based on the number of DG10 endorsements on driving records on July 20 last year.
These are handed out to people convicted of driving or attempting to drive with a level of a controlled drug above the legal limit.
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One driver had accumulated 18 separate DG10 endorsements, while another had 17. Some 56 had at least 10.
People caught drug-driving in Britain face a minimum one-year driving ban, an unlimited fine and up to six months in prison.
RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said: “While it’s drink-driving that tends to attract most of the headlines, these figures show just how much of a problem the more under-the-radar issue of drug-driving is becoming.
“Drug-driving reoffending rates dwarf those of drink-driving, which suggests current penalties aren’t effective in preventing some drug-drivers from repeating their crimes and putting everyone at risk.
“Introducing a national drug-driving rehabilitation scheme – similar to what is in place for drink-driving – could also help drive down reoffending.
“Other countries such as Australia already routinely use roadside saliva testing of suspected drug-drivers, and we urgently need a similar system in the UK.”
Steve Walker, head of digital content at motoring magazine Auto Express, described the figures as “shocking”.
He said: “Too many offenders don’t believe they’ll actually get caught.
“The Government needs highly visible year-round enforcement, faster roadside testing and tougher action against repeat offenders.”
The Department for Transport (DfT) committed to tackling drug-driving in its road safety strategy, published in January.
This included reviewing penalties and exploring alternative methods for evidence collection.
A DfT spokesperson said: “Drug-driving is reckless, dangerous and ruins lives.
“For too long, our enforcement system has struggled to keep pace with the scale of this problem.
“But those who do drugs and get behind the wheel will no longer go unpunished.
“We launched a road safety strategy, the first in over a decade, to save lives by tackling the root causes of deaths on our roads.
“That includes strong new powers to suspend driving licences for drug drivers, new roadside tests and tougher, swifter consequences when we catch them.”