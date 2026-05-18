A total of 12,391 British drivers were caught drug-driving at least three times in the 11 years to July 20 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Repeat offending of drug-driving is almost five times more common than for being drunk behind the wheel, an investigation has found.

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A total of 12,391 British drivers were caught drug-driving at least three times in the 11 years to July 20 2025, official figures obtained by the RAC in response to a freedom of information request revealed. That is compared with 2,553 who received that many drink-drive convictions over the same period. The RAC said the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) statistics demonstrate the need for a national rehabilitation scheme for drug-driving to tackle this “under-the-radar issue”, as is in place for drink-driving. The drug-drive figure is based on the number of DG10 endorsements on driving records on July 20 last year. These are handed out to people convicted of driving or attempting to drive with a level of a controlled drug above the legal limit. Read more: Support for London’s rough sleepers to be revisited after closure of capital's only homeless drug and alcohol clinic Read more: Shocking moment drunk and high mother crashes and rolls van carrying five children

A police officer administers a breathalyser breath alcohol test after stopping a driver. Picture: Getty