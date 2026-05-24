Wellbeing coach, Kristian Trend, died after using 'Kambo,' a treatment banned in several countries

Kristian Trend is believed to be the first British person to have died after using Kambo. Picture: Facebook

By Katy Dartford

A popular “detox” treatment made from the dried poisonous skin secretions of a giant Amazonian tree frog has claimed its first British victim.

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Kristian Trend, 40, collapsed at a flat in Leicester last month after taking part in a “cleansing” ceremony using the drug known as Kambo. Banned in several countries, including Australia, Brazil and Chile, it is traditionally used in “purging” and fertility ceremonies in South America. Kambo, also known as Sapo, has led to deaths in several countries. In the UK, it is not regulated as a treatment by the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The frog 'poison' can be bought legally and is sold as a wellbeing aid that offers “a life-changing experience”. Read More: Britain sizzles with record breaking bank holiday temperatures of 32C forecast and 'tropical nights' ahead Read More: Family of mother who died after BBL demand ‘Alice’s law’ for cosmetic industry

Mr Trend, a wellbeing coach and cancer survivor, was "going to cleanse himself," his mother told The Telegraph. "He was very spiritual. He took a lot of vitamins, but I don’t know what happened". Mrs Trend now wants the alternative medicine to be banned. “We haven’t had the test results back yet. I don’t know anything, and I don’t even think I want to know what happened. It won’t bring him back," she added. “He recovered from Burkitt lymphoma cancer, which he nearly died from. That’s the worst part. He was in hospital for four months and got through that, and for this to happen is just awful. It was his birthday the week after, and I’d bought all these presents”.

A close-up view of ritual burn marks on a participant's arms after kambo ceremony - a traditional Amazonian healing practice with the use of psychoactive frog secretion. Picture: Alamy