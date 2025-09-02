A British teenager on trial for drug smuggling in Georgia has been told she could be freed from prison - if her family coughs up a large fine.

Bella Culley, 19, from Billingham, Teesside, appeared at Tbilisi City Court on June 1 and pleaded not guilty to charges of possession and trafficking a large amount of illegal drugs.

Georgia police say the teenager, who is pregnant, was found with large quantities of marijuana and hashish in her travel bag at Tbilisi International Airport.

Culley could face up to 20 years in jail or life imprisonment if she is found guilty.

The Tbilisi City Court heard defence and prosecution teams were negotiating the terms of a bargain which would see the teenager freed if she pays a sum of money with "many zeros", understood to be in Georgian Lari.

