A trio of British drug mules who tried to smuggle £300,000 worth of cocaine into Bali are reportedly set to be deported back to the UK after missing out on the death penalty.

Lisa Stocker, 39, a mother-of-three, was arrested with her partner Jonathan Collyer, 39, back in February.

She was stopped after a routine X-ray of their luggage detected 17 packets of the dessert Angel Delight that had been stuffed with nearly a kilogram of cocaine.

They had travelled from the UK to Bali via Qatar.

After being arrested, Stocker and Collyer turned informants for Indonesian police and agreed to lure their accomplice to an ambush.

Phinea Float, 31, was arrested a few days later when he turned up at the Grand Mas Airport Hotel carpark to collect the haul of drugs.