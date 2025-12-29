Drug trio who smuggled £300,000 of cocaine into Bali 'spared firing squad' and will be deported back to UK
A trio of British drug mules who tried to smuggle £300,000 worth of cocaine into Bali are reportedly set to be deported back to the UK after missing out on the death penalty.
Lisa Stocker, 39, a mother-of-three, was arrested with her partner Jonathan Collyer, 39, back in February.
She was stopped after a routine X-ray of their luggage detected 17 packets of the dessert Angel Delight that had been stuffed with nearly a kilogram of cocaine.
They had travelled from the UK to Bali via Qatar.
After being arrested, Stocker and Collyer turned informants for Indonesian police and agreed to lure their accomplice to an ambush.
Phinea Float, 31, was arrested a few days later when he turned up at the Grand Mas Airport Hotel carpark to collect the haul of drugs.
The trio, all from East Suusex, appeared in Denpasar central court in July. All three admitted trafficking drugs onto the resort island, a major reprieve in a country with some of the world's toughest drug laws.
However, now, a judge has chosen not to impose the death penalty and instead the trio were given a year in prison before deportation, the Mirror reports.
Despite Indonesia’s famously tough anti-drug laws, Prosecutor Made Umbara had urged Judge Heriyanti not to hand them the death penalty. It is a dramatic show of tolerance by the Indonesian authorities, whose tough stance on drug trafficking has drawn criticism from across the globe.
