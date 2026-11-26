A drug kingpin who controlled a nationwide network responsible for transporting more than a tonne of cocaine into the UK has been jailed for 18 years.

Bradley Stainer, 46, who went by the street name "Bugsy", was found to have purchased cocaine on a commercial scale, arranging its distribution through a network of couriers orchestrated by 65-year-old grandmother Deborah Mason.

Deborah Mason, now 66, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in 2025 and was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment in July 2025.

Her family-run crime group - who were all sentenced last year - collected packages of imported cocaine and transported them all over London and the UK to locations as far as Bradford, Leicester, Birmingham, Bristol and Cardiff between April and November 2023.

Stainer would contact this group using encrypted messaging apps and aliases, agreeing on their wages of more than £1,000 a day, and providing directions.