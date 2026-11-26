Drug network kingpin jailed after transporting more than a tonne of cocaine into UK
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A drug kingpin who controlled a nationwide network responsible for transporting more than a tonne of cocaine into the UK has been jailed for 18 years.
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Bradley Stainer, 46, who went by the street name "Bugsy", was found to have purchased cocaine on a commercial scale, arranging its distribution through a network of couriers orchestrated by 65-year-old grandmother Deborah Mason.
Deborah Mason, now 66, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in 2025 and was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment in July 2025.
Her family-run crime group - who were all sentenced last year - collected packages of imported cocaine and transported them all over London and the UK to locations as far as Bradford, Leicester, Birmingham, Bristol and Cardiff between April and November 2023.
Stainer would contact this group using encrypted messaging apps and aliases, agreeing on their wages of more than £1,000 a day, and providing directions.
He would then travel between the UK and Spain, collecting thousands of pounds of illegal cash and taking it back to Marbella home.
The Met went through thousands of encrypted messages during a surveillance operation.
Stainer was arrested on Thursday, May 2026, 19, following the convictions of eight members of the drug network in 2025.
Detective Constable Jack Kraushaar, who led the Met investigation, said:"Our officers are taking the fight to organised crime - not just going after low-level offenders but unravelling entire networks.
"We scoured through thousands of encrypted messages and identified Stainer as the next link in the chain - building up a significant case against him and bringing him to court.
"This is more evidence of the Met's battle to prevent more drugs entering the UK, where they cause violence, antisocial behaviour and tear communities apart."