Husband who drugged and raped his wife for more than 20 years 'expects to die in prison'
The man in his 60s pleaded guilty in September to 62 offences.
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A man who admitted drugging and raping his wife for more than 20 years expects to die in prison for his crimes but wants her to “know the truth”, a jury has heard.
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The husband, in his 60s, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, pleaded guilty in September to 62 offences, including rape and administering substances with intent to stupefy his wife so others could engage in sexual activity with her.
He will give evidence for the prosecution against nine men on trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court who are said to have shared his “barbaric fantasies” and “led double lives to mask their depravity”.
Concluding her opening of the case on Thursday, prosecutor Louise Oakley KC told jurors: “After he had pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced on the indictment, he indicated that he would be willing to give evidence against those who he had offended with.
“He says he wants to tell the truth. He wants his wife and his family to know the truth, to know what happened.
“He is not doing it to get a reduced sentence. He fully expects to die in prison for what he has done.
“He accepts that what he did to (his wife) was down to him, that he was the one in control.
“Without him, none of it would have happened.”
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He initially took advantage of his wife, asleep or unconscious through using alcohol, and took videos and images he shared online, the jury has heard.
He later turned to medication and drugs to render her defenceless.
His internet browsing history between 2014 and 2025 revealed extensive searches for medication and drugs, and their effects and potential dangers.
Jurors were told toxicology tests showed his wife had been exposed to a number of drugs in the months before her husband’s arrest.
One drug detected, the court heard, was a sleeping sedative which could be fatal if mixed with alcohol.
From 2023 onwards, he began inviting other men to the couple’s home, where it is alleged he and others sexually abused her while she lay “out of it” in their bed.
Police discovered what had been happening when undercover journalists infiltrated a chat group on messaging app Telegram in which people appeared to have a specific interest in sex with someone asleep or unconscious, the court was told.
The husband was identified as one of the group users who shared imagery of the abuse of his wife at their address.
Detectives arrested him and seized items including a mobile phone which contained more than a million photographs and videos cataloguing the abuse by him and others, jurors have heard.
The husband, who cannot be identified to protect his wife’s anonymity, will be sentenced at a later date along with four other men who have also admitted various offences involving his wife.
Karl Lindsay, 56, of Taunton, Somerset, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rape, conspiracy to assault by penetration and conspiracy to administer a substance with intent to stupefy.
Keith Fotheringham, 59, of Dundee, has admitted the same offences and assault by penetration.
Graham Brougham, 74, of Northwich, Cheshire, has pleaded guilty to rape and conspiracy to rape, and Sean Peers, 38, of Stockport, has pleaded guilty to assault by penetration.
Ms Oakley told the jury: “The prosecution say they have been caught – and you will forgive my expression – with their trousers down, quite literally.
“That anything they said or did was fantasy or role playing is their last-ditch attempt to try and get away with what they were doing.
“It was men practising their barbaric fantasies on a completely unaware victim.”
The trial, estimated to last three months, continues on Friday.