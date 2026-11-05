The man in his 60s pleaded guilty in September to 62 offences.

Drug rape husband ‘expects to die in prison but wants wife to know the truth’. Picture: Radharc Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A man who admitted drugging and raping his wife for more than 20 years expects to die in prison for his crimes but wants her to “know the truth”, a jury has heard.

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The husband, in his 60s, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, pleaded guilty in September to 62 offences, including rape and administering substances with intent to stupefy his wife so others could engage in sexual activity with her. He will give evidence for the prosecution against nine men on trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court who are said to have shared his “barbaric fantasies” and “led double lives to mask their depravity”. Concluding her opening of the case on Thursday, prosecutor Louise Oakley KC told jurors: “After he had pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced on the indictment, he indicated that he would be willing to give evidence against those who he had offended with. “He says he wants to tell the truth. He wants his wife and his family to know the truth, to know what happened. “He is not doing it to get a reduced sentence. He fully expects to die in prison for what he has done. “He accepts that what he did to (his wife) was down to him, that he was the one in control. “Without him, none of it would have happened.” Read more: Meghan's father and brother named in Philippines child abuse investigation as police widen probe Read more: Wife drugged and raped by husband in case 'echoing Gisele Pelicot' was victim of ‘barbaric fantasy’, court hears

Graham Brougham outside court for the case of 12 men charged over sex offending on a woman drugged by her husband. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

He initially took advantage of his wife, asleep or unconscious through using alcohol, and took videos and images he shared online, the jury has heard. He later turned to medication and drugs to render her defenceless. His internet browsing history between 2014 and 2025 revealed extensive searches for medication and drugs, and their effects and potential dangers. Jurors were told toxicology tests showed his wife had been exposed to a number of drugs in the months before her husband’s arrest. One drug detected, the court heard, was a sleeping sedative which could be fatal if mixed with alcohol. From 2023 onwards, he began inviting other men to the couple’s home, where it is alleged he and others sexually abused her while she lay “out of it” in their bed.

Alan Keelan who denies rape arrives at Minshull Street Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Police discovered what had been happening when undercover journalists infiltrated a chat group on messaging app Telegram in which people appeared to have a specific interest in sex with someone asleep or unconscious, the court was told. The husband was identified as one of the group users who shared imagery of the abuse of his wife at their address. Detectives arrested him and seized items including a mobile phone which contained more than a million photographs and videos cataloguing the abuse by him and others, jurors have heard. The husband, who cannot be identified to protect his wife’s anonymity, will be sentenced at a later date along with four other men who have also admitted various offences involving his wife. Karl Lindsay, 56, of Taunton, Somerset, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rape, conspiracy to assault by penetration and conspiracy to administer a substance with intent to stupefy. Keith Fotheringham, 59, of Dundee, has admitted the same offences and assault by penetration. Graham Brougham, 74, of Northwich, Cheshire, has pleaded guilty to rape and conspiracy to rape, and Sean Peers, 38, of Stockport, has pleaded guilty to assault by penetration.

Jordan Wallace outside Minshull Street Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The nine defendants on trial are: – Robert Stewart, 70, of Stockport, who denies rape, conspiracy to rape, conspiracy to administer a substance with intent; – David Graves, 60, of Ilkeston, Derbyshire, who denies conspiracy to rape, conspiracy to assault by penetration and conspiracy to administer a substance with intent; – Philip Wild, 59, of Stockport, who denies sexual assault, attempted rape, assault by penetration and conspiracy to rape; – Daniel Rayner, 42, of Whitstable, Kent, who denies conspiracy to rape, conspiracy to assault by penetration and conspiracy to administer a substance with intent; – Mohammed Sabir, 28, of Stockport, who denies rape and conspiracy to rape; – Jordan Wallace, 31, of Wythenshawe, who denies rape and attempted rape; – Alan Keelan, 42, of Wythenshawe, who denies attempted rape and assault by penetration; – Richard Townsend, 38, of Heywood, Greater Manchester, who denies assault by penetration; – Jonathan Kirk, 43, of Stockport, who denies rape and conspiracy to rape.