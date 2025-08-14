Teplizumab can allow patients to live 'normal lives' without the need for insulin injections. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

A groundbreaking drug that slows down the development of type 1 diabetes has been licensed for use in the UK.

Teplizumab can allow patients to live "normal lives" without the need for insulin injections. Experts hailed the decision by the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) as a "breakthrough moment" that represents a "turning point" in how the condition is treated. About 400,000 people in the UK have type 1 diabetes, a lifelong condition which causes the immune system to attack insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Insulin helps the body use sugar for energy, and without this hormone, blood sugar levels can become dangerously high. Type 1 diabetes needs constant management to keep blood sugar within range, with patients required to take insulin through injections or pumps.

Teplizumab trains the immune system to stop attacking pancreatic cells. It is taken by an IV drip for a minimum of 30 minutes over 14 consecutive days. The drug, which is already approved in the US, has been authorised for use by the MHRA to delay the onset of stage three type 1 diabetes in adults and children aged eight or over by an average of three years. Ahmed Moussa, general manager of general medicines UK and Ireland at Sanofi, which makes teplizumab, said: "One hundred years ago the discovery of insulin revolutionised diabetes care. Today’s news marks a big step forward." The UK is the first country in Europe to be granted a licence. Type 1 diabetes develops gradually in three stages over months or years. Stage three is usually when people start to experience blood sugar problems and are diagnosed with the condition.

