CAR-T cell therapy teaches the body’s immune system to recognise and attack deadly cells causing disease.

Dion made her long-awaited live stage comeback in September, marking her first full-length concert in nearly six years. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

A type of immunotherapy has led to dramatic improvements in people with stiff person syndrome (SPS), which affects singer Celine Dion.

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Patients in a new clinical trial were given CAR-T cell therapy, which teaches the body’s immune system to recognise and attack deadly cells causing disease. CAR-T is already approved on the NHS for some illnesses, including certain types of cancer, and research is ongoing. For two patients in the trial, taking the one-off drug meant they were able to regain function related to everyday life that had been lost to SPS. SPS is a rare neurological disorder that gets progressively worse, and symptoms include stiffness in the body, spine, arms and legs. Read more: Celine Dion moved to tears during Paris comeback concert Read more: More GP health checks to keep frailest patients out of hospital this winter, government announces

Canadian singer Dion announced she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in December 2022. Picture: SIMON WOHLFAHRT/Getty

One patient in the latest US trial, Jonathan Walden, had reached the point where walking and basic daily tasks required help from his family. Following CAR-T, he has now returned to work and beloved activities. “I can go to work every single day. I can do everything I did before. I go hunting; I can go fishing,” he said. “I have not had one episode since receiving treatment.” He added that when offered the trial, he almost talked himself out of it. “But realising the outcome of either direction, I was better off going ahead and taking the risk for the trial, which has so far been the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Shari St. Germain, a patient with Stiff Person Syndrome, using a walker. Picture: Family handout

Meanwhile, Shari St Germain, who was diagnosed in 2021, had been suffering from symptoms such as severe leg cramps and difficulty walking. As her disease progressed, sudden noises led to muscle rigidity and falls. By 2024, standard treatments were no longer controlling her symptoms, but in the months after receiving CAR-T, she began noticing improvements, such as being able to walk on a treadmill again. She said: “After the treatment, I got up one day and I’m like ‘I’m feeling really good’, and I went to walk on the treadmill. “My husband comes running in because I’m crying and he’s like ‘Are you OK?’ And I’m like ‘I just walked for seven minutes on the treadmill’. “So every day, it just gets better and better.”

The new study, published in Jama Neurology, could now lead to larger trials in people with SPS. Dr Anastasia Zekeridou, a neurologist and researcher at Mayo Clinic in Rochester in the US, which led the trial, said: “What was most striking was the degree of improvement we saw in some patients. “With existing treatments, we may be able to improve symptoms, but we very rarely see patients return to their previous level of function. “These early results are very encouraging, and the key question now is whether those improvements will be sustained over time.” Dr Sean Pittock, chairman of the department of neurology at Mayo Clinic, said: “CAR-T therapy has already transformed the treatment of some cancers, and we are now beginning to see its potential in autoimmune neurologic diseases. “The results in stiff person syndrome offer tremendous hope, not only for people living with this disease but potentially for patients with other immune-mediated neurologic conditions where effective treatment options remain limited. “There is still much we need to learn, but this opens an exciting new avenue for the field.”

CAR-T therapy is a type of immunotherapy that genetically modifies a patient's own T cells to recognise and destroy cancer cells or autoimmune cells. Picture: Science Photo Library/Alamy