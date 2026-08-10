The haul, with an estimated street value of £232 million, was found hidden in a load of bananas from South America.

The 2.9-tonne shipment of bananas at London Gateway Port in Essex. Picture: NCA

By Flaminia Luck

Cocaine said to be worth more than £200 million has been found hidden in banana boxes.

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The National Crime Agency (NCA) said Border Force officers seized the 2.9-tonne shipment at London Gateway Port in Essex on Thursday. The haul, with an estimated street value of £232 million, was found hidden in a load of bananas from South America. Nine men were arrested and later released on bail.

Cocaine said to be worth more than £200 million has been found hidden in banana boxes. Picture: National Crime Agency (NCA)

Dave Phillips, NCA senior investigating officer, said: “This is a very significant seizure which has deprived the organised crime group behind it of huge profits. “That is money that cannot be ploughed back into further crime. “Class A drugs wreck lives, they are toxic and can devastate our communities. “The NCA will continue to combat the threat of class A drugs with partners at home, such as Border Force, and further upstream in source and transit countries.”

Nine men were arrested in connection with the seizure. Picture: NCA