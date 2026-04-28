Members of a drugs gang who grew cannabis in a building in an industrial estate have been jailed. Picture: GREATER MANCHESTER POLICE

By Flaminia Luck

A drugs gang - who posed next to piles of marijuana at their £1million cannabis farm in Manchester - have been jailed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police discovered the large-scale cannabis cultivation operation at an industrial unit in Oldham last June. The force said the building on Bisley Street was heavily secured with officers needing to use specialist equipment to force entry. Inside, officers discovered 889 cannabis plants at various stages of growth, with an estimated street value of £986,800. The three men, all of which are of Albanian descent, were found hiding in the loft space of the building and quickly arrested. Read more: Pensioner, 92, charged with murdering 87-year-old wife Read more: Eritrean man jailed for 'predatory' rape of teenage girl in Basingstoke

Indrid Hysembelli, Xhoi Kasaj and Romeo Tosca have now all been jailed. Picture: GMP

The force aslo said a small living area was also discovered within the premises, containing four bunk beds, a cooker, fridge and a television displaying live CCTV footage from cameras positioned around the outside of the building. The living conditions were found to be extremely poor. An inspection confirmed that the electricity supply had been illegally bypassed and connected directly to the mains at several points, resulting in a substantial amount of electricity being drawn unlawfully.

One of the gang posing with the plants. Picture: GMP

889 cannabis plants were discovered at various stages of growth at the farm. Picture: GMP

The three man jailed are: Indrid Hysembelli, 26, was sentenced on April 27 2026 to three years and seven months’ imprisonment.

Xhoi Kasaj, 30, was sentenced on March 23 2026 to two years and three months’ imprisonment.

Romeo Tosca, 26, sentenced on March 23 2026 to two years and eight months’ imprisonment.

The living conditions were found to be "extremely poor" in the unit, police said. Picture: GMP