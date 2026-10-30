18 men have been jailed after police found Class A drugs inside several tonnes of Gouda

Undated photos of drugs seized, and cheese with drugs hidden inside. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Sophie Clark

Seven men were jailed this week after smuggling more than £450 million worth of cocaine into the UK inside cheese.

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A total of 18 men have been convicted after police sniffed out the crime and found 4.5 tonnes worth of drugs shrink-wrapped into pallets of cheese which had been shipped into Dover and then supplied throughout the north of England. According to West Yorkshire Police, the investigation began when £2 million worth of cocaine and ecstasy was seized in Leeds in 2023, leading police to uncover the distribution network. The investigation team found that an organised crime group had imported 123,568kg of cheese into the UK between December 2022 and April 2023. The cheese was transported by freight into Dover, then taken to Derby, before being loaded into refrigerated trucks to industrial units in West Yorkshire and Lancashire, as well as a car wash in Halifax. Read more: Crime group in 'fish conspiracy' sentenced over plan to import Class A drugs Read more: The pub, the mini mart and the brothel: West London Albanian ‘gang’ dismantled as 10 arrests made and drugs seized

Handout composite of men convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine following two trials. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Three of the convicted men, Aiden McCullagh, Saleem Chaudhri, and Ikraam Safdar used these premises to remove blocks of cocaine from the cheese and repackage them into cardboard boxes and bin liners, before sending them to couriers for distribution. Officers from Lancashire Police later found 217kg of cocaine inside Chaudhri’s Blackburn unit in May 2023. According to police, some of the cocaine was stuffed inside Gouda cheese, with each block containing two “bricks” of the drug. The investigation into Chaudhri found he had agreed to sell more than 2,000kg for more than £70 million between September 2022 and May 2023. He was sentenced to 27 years and six months in prison at Preston Crown Court in April 2024.

Photo of cheese with drugs hidden inside taken by West Yorkshire Police. Picture: West Yorkshire Police