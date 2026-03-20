The UPS worker is accused of orchestrating the importation of £10m of cocaine hidden in parcels. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

A drugs gang smuggled £10 million of cocaine into Britain inside UPS parcels in just five weeks with the help of an inside man dubbed the “King”, a court has heard.

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Parcels of class A drugs were shipped from the Netherlands to a UPS depot in the UK, all addressed to a semi-detached house in Essex. Members of the drug trafficking gang, who used aliases including "Veggie Kray", "Ghost" and "Cuddly Bandit", paid around £2,000 for each kilo of cocaine shipped into the UK, Southwark Crown Court heard. Between mid-April and the end of May 2020, nearly 300 parcels of drugs - with an estimated wholesale value of £10 million - were successfully smuggled through the depot in Stanford-le-Hope in Essex, jurors heard. Zak Archbold, 30, is suspected of being the gang's "inside man" at the depot, allegedly using his role supervising the loading of delivery vans to ensure the packages of drugs got through. Read More: Ketamine use ‘has surged’ as UK warned of growing threat of narco-subs shipping drugs across the Atlantic Read More: 'How do you gain from dead puppies?': Council uses anti-drug dealer laws to drain dog breeders of £200k life savings

Zak Archbold arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: PA

Encrochat messages recovered by police between gang members refer to "UPS going well" and a series of "dry runs" of packages, with a UPS worker named "King" playing a pivotal role and receiving £750 for every kilo of cocaine successfully shipped in. Prosecutor Jenny Burgess said Archbold was not part of the conversations on Encrochat - a secure messaging platform - but is said to be the person given the nickname "King". "It's plain 'King' was involving in the conspiracy, the question is whether 'King' is Zak Archbold," she said. "He was running the show at Stanford-le-Hope in his role as the pre-load team leader. "He is responsible for the identification of parcels notified to him by 'Ghost'.

UPS delivery man offloading parcels (file). Picture: Alamy