Drugs haul comprised of MDMA, ketamine and ecstasy found buried under Creamfields festival site
Cheshire police uncovered a large supply of drugs ahead of the four day dance music festival
A site search of the grounds for the Creamfields music festival uncovered a “sizeable quantity” of drugs ahead of the event.
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Cheshire police, conducting their pre-event drug searches, uncovered class A, B, and C drugs including approximately 204 canisters of nitrous oxide, “large bags” of ecstasy, MDMA, and ketamine tablets, buried under the festival grounds.
The police described this find as a “sizable quantity” of drugs.
The festival which was first created in 1998 is due to take place in Daresbury over the upcoming bank holiday weekend and up to 80,000 dance music fans are expected to attend.
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Superintendent Andy Blizard, who is overseeing the Creamfields policing operation, said in a press release: “Every year we remind those attending Creamfields that there is a zero-tolerance policy regarding drugs and, every year, we counter a number of brazen individuals who think they can outstart us by concealing drugs from view or burying them at the site months in advance.
“Our specialist search teams have spent a considerable amount of time combing the grounds of the Creamfields site ahead of festival’s opening later this week.”
Photos from the drug bust show tarps covered in cans of nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas.
The team also uncovered green pills labelled as ‘Cornettos', red triangular pills, and brown pills engraved with “it’s coming home.”
Cheshire police recently released information on the dangers of Ketamine, especially among young people. Ketamine is the third most used drug in the UK, with an 85% increase in users across the UK.
The police department warned that while Ketamine is often branded as a “party drug” it can leave people with long-term mental and physical health issues including bladder and kidney damage, confusion, depression, and even respiratory failure.
“We fully expect to find further quantities as our searches continues, leaving many of those who chose to bury these items very much disappointed to find them no longer where left them when they arrive at the festival do dig them back up,” said Blizard.
“Anyone who has buried a rucksack or hold-all bag at the site and would like it back is asked to get in contact with us - officers have already begun conducting enquiries to identify their owners and look forward to speaking to them soon.”
Editing note - press release copy appears to have a bunch of typos - ITV corrected them - I left in for now for accuracy, but can edit for sense if needed
The festival lineup includes large names in electronic music, including Swedish House Mafia, Tiësto, Fatboy Slim, Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix, Disclosure, and more.
The festival is sold out ahead of its Thursday start. Tickets range between £75 for a day pass up to £420 for four days of camping at the site.