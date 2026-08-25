Cheshire police uncovered a large supply of drugs ahead of the four day dance music festival

Canisters seized by Cheshire Constabulary ahead of the Creamfields Festival. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

By Sophie Clark

A site search of the grounds for the Creamfields music festival uncovered a “sizeable quantity” of drugs ahead of the event.

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Cheshire police, conducting their pre-event drug searches, uncovered class A, B, and C drugs including approximately 204 canisters of nitrous oxide, “large bags” of ecstasy, MDMA, and ketamine tablets, buried under the festival grounds. The police described this find as a “sizable quantity” of drugs. The festival which was first created in 1998 is due to take place in Daresbury over the upcoming bank holiday weekend and up to 80,000 dance music fans are expected to attend. Read more: Three hospitalised and 23 injured after stampede and fire at festival in north London Read more: Joy-riding, 'drug-driving' and cop-baiting: The online community followed by A66 crash victims glamorizing lawlessness on Britain's highways

Pills and canisters uncovered by the Cheshire Constabulary at the Creamfields festival site. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

Superintendent Andy Blizard, who is overseeing the Creamfields policing operation, said in a press release: “Every year we remind those attending Creamfields that there is a zero-tolerance policy regarding drugs and, every year, we counter a number of brazen individuals who think they can outstart us by concealing drugs from view or burying them at the site months in advance. “Our specialist search teams have spent a considerable amount of time combing the grounds of the Creamfields site ahead of festival’s opening later this week.” Photos from the drug bust show tarps covered in cans of nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas. The team also uncovered green pills labelled as ‘Cornettos', red triangular pills, and brown pills engraved with “it’s coming home.”

Tablets with "It's coming home" engraved on the side were found at the Creamfield site. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary