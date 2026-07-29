Jet-ski and Rolexes among items seized by police in drugs bust
Merseyside Police said the high-value items were suspected of being paid for with the proceeds of criminality.
A jet-ski has been seized by police after a drugs raid on a home in Liverpool.
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Two Rolex watches, an e-bike and four vehicles were also taken by officers who carried out the warrant in Speke on Tuesday as part of an investigation into drug supply, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.
The force said the high-value items were suspected of being paid for with the proceeds of criminality.
Police also seized a quantity of cash, a PS5 game console, gaming equipment and two iPhones.
The four vehicles taken included a white Mercedes X250 pick-up truck and a Peugeot Boxer van.
A 37-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both from Speke, who were arrested on suspicion of acquiring/using/possessing criminal property and possession with intent to supply cannabis, have been released on conditional bail, police said.
The full list of items seized in the raid:
- Sea-Doo jet ski
- Two Rolex watches
- A Cube e-bike
- A quantity of cash
- PS5 and gaming equipment
- Two iPhones
- A white Mercedes X250 pick up truck
- A Ford car
- A Peugeot Boxer van
- A VW car
'Ill-gotten gains'
Chief Inspector Kev Chatterton said: “Offenders involved in the supply of drugs bring fear, violence and intimidation into the heart of our communities.
“They do so to line their own pockets while others go out and earn an honest living.
“We simply will not tolerate this and conduct warrants, stop searches, land searches and targeted operations all year round in order to disrupt their activities so that they realise crime does not pay.
“I want to reassure those communities affected that we will continue putting offenders before the courts and seizing their ill-gotten gains.”