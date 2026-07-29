A jet-ski has been seized by police after a drugs raid on a home in Liverpool.

Two Rolex watches, an e-bike and four vehicles were also taken by officers who carried out the warrant in Speke on Tuesday as part of an investigation into drug supply, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

The force said the high-value items were suspected of being paid for with the proceeds of criminality.

Police also seized a quantity of cash, a PS5 game console, gaming equipment and two iPhones.

The four vehicles taken included a white Mercedes X250 pick-up truck and a Peugeot Boxer van.

A 37-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both from Speke, who were arrested on suspicion of acquiring/using/possessing criminal property and possession with intent to supply cannabis, have been released on conditional bail, police said.