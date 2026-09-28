At the height of the blockade on Sunday, thousands of people gathered on the road to prevent the parade from the nearby Drumcree Church from passing along the route.

By StephenRigley

Orange Order members remain at Drumcree in Portadown with efforts set to intensify on Monday to find a political solution to a contentious parade which brought thousands of protesters on to the streets.

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The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is maintaining a low-key presence near Drumcree Parish Church where a number of loyal order members stayed overnight in the expectation of completing their march through the Co Armagh town. On Monday morning, five Orange Order members walked to the police line close to Drumcree Church. They were told by an officer that they were not permitted to proceed.

Orange Order members remain at Drumcree after the row over a contentious parade route. Picture: PA

Loyalist supporters and orange men face the police outside Drumcree Church, where they formed a barricade to prevent them entering the Garvaghy Road yesterday. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Urgent plea for peace amid Orange Order march tensions - as Burnham calls for 'calm on all sides' Read More: Orange Order to march along Garvaghy Road for first time in nearly 30 years after controversial Drumcree ruling But after a member of the public walked along the road, the five members removed their collarettes and walked again to the police line. After again being stopped, Portadown deputy district master Alastair Power asked the officer to confirm that a member of the public was allowed to walk down the road but his colleagues were not. A small number of protesters, some with their faces covered, began to gather on the mainly nationalist Garvaghy Road. At the height of the blockade on Sunday, thousands of people gathered on the road to prevent the parade from the nearby Drumcree Church from passing along the route. The mass gathering, which was illegal under parading legislation in Northern Ireland, involved senior Sinn Féin politicians, including Stormont’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill. It was organised after Orangemen managed to overturn a long ban on them parading down the predominantly nationalist road. The blockade continued through the day and late into the night, as Orangemen assembled at Drumcree Church around a mile from the road waited to commence their parade. Orange members made a number of attempts to begin their march, including in the early hours of Monday, but were prevented by police.

Garvaghy Road residents block the road during a protest to prevent the Portadown District Loyal Orange Lodge (LOL) No 1 marching in Portadown for almost 30 years after the parade was given clearance in a late-night hearing. Picture: Alamy