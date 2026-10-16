'I'm an architect and you're just an air hostess,' passenger screamed in drunken rage on flight
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A prominent architect has been convicted of drunkenly assaulting a member of the cabin crew on a flight from Dubai to Heathrow.
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Simone de Gale, 44, was found guilty in her absence of four charges after failing to attend her trial at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.
She was convicted of assaulting Sarah Buckland on a Virgin Atlantic flight on February 5.
She tried to pass through a narrow part of the plane where a nine-month-old baby was sleeping.
Ms Buckland said De Gale told her: “I'm an architect and you're just an air hostess," and accused her of racism.
Several passengers gave evidence that De Gale had repeatedly sworn at staff, calling them "f------ air stewardesses".
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De Gale was found guilty of behaving in a threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly manner towards a member of aircraft crew; being drunk in an aircraft; using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; and assault by beating.
An arrest warrant was issued for de Gale, of Chepstow Place, Notting Hill, west London, after she failed to attend her court appearance, the force said.
The architect, who founded Simone de Gale Architects, has previously been pictured meeting the King and the Princess of Wales.
Her LinkedIn page says she is also head of planning for the Belgravia Society “with regards to all Belgravia related planning matters with Westminster City Council and the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea”.
In footage of her arrest at Heathrow Airport, released by the Crown Prosecution Service, de Gale told officers “I’ve not touched anyone or anything”, adding: “I recorded everything on a video.”
After being told she was being placed under arrest, she replied: “I don’t think that’s possible.”