By Asher McShane

A prominent architect has been convicted of drunkenly assaulting a member of the cabin crew on a flight from Dubai to Heathrow.

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Simone de Gale, 44, was found guilty in her absence of four charges after failing to attend her trial at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said. She was convicted of assaulting Sarah Buckland on a Virgin Atlantic flight on February 5. She tried to pass through a narrow part of the plane where a nine-month-old baby was sleeping.

Simone de Gale, 44, was found guilty in her absence of four charges after failing to attend her trial. Picture: CPS

Ms Buckland said De Gale told her: “I'm an architect and you're just an air hostess," and accused her of racism. Several passengers gave evidence that De Gale had repeatedly sworn at staff, calling them "f------ air stewardesses". Read more: Three arrested after woman, 26, stabbed to death in street in Manchester Read more: Balaclava ban sees youth crime slashed by 40 per cent

De Gale was found guilty of threatening behaviour towards aircraft cabin crew. Picture: Metropolitan Police