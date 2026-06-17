A nineteen-year-old drunk driver who collided with a motorcyclist, flipped his car and tried to flee the scene was jailed on Wednesday.

Just after 1am on Saturday, 11th May 2025, Eden Mander, 19, was driving a Toyota Yaris when it collided with a motorcycle waiting at a red light on the crossroads of Epsom High Street in Surrey.

The rider of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike, and the Toyota Yaris flipped over, colliding with another car waiting at the junction.

Multiple witnesses saw Mander get out of his vehicle and walk away from the collision, showing no apparent concern for the motorcyclist or any attempt to call emergency services.

Members of the public pointed the nineteen-year-old out to police, and only when he was approached directly by officers and questioned on the matter did he admit to the offence.

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