Drunk driver jailed after colliding with motorcyclist and 'flipping car' on busy high street before fleeing scene
Eden Mander who collided with a motorcyclist, flipped his car and tried to flee the scene was jailed on Wednesday.
A nineteen-year-old drunk driver who collided with a motorcyclist, flipped his car and tried to flee the scene was jailed on Wednesday.
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Just after 1am on Saturday, 11th May 2025, Eden Mander, 19, was driving a Toyota Yaris when it collided with a motorcycle waiting at a red light on the crossroads of Epsom High Street in Surrey.
The rider of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike, and the Toyota Yaris flipped over, colliding with another car waiting at the junction.
Multiple witnesses saw Mander get out of his vehicle and walk away from the collision, showing no apparent concern for the motorcyclist or any attempt to call emergency services.
Members of the public pointed the nineteen-year-old out to police, and only when he was approached directly by officers and questioned on the matter did he admit to the offence.
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A breath test found that Mander was double the legal limit, and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving while driving over the prescribed limit.
The motorcyclists sustained injuries that will require multiple surgeries and ongoing treatment.
Eden Mander of Epsom was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on 28 May to a 16-month prison sentence for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
This will run concurrently with a four-month prison sentence for drink driving. He has also been disqualified from driving for three years.
Sergeant Adam Pegler said, “This incident serves as a reminder of how dangerous drink driving is. It is fortunate no one was killed, but the victim has a long road to recovery – someone who was simply on their way home from work, whose life was changed because of another person's selfish and careless actions.
“I would urge anyone who would consider drink driving to remember this case and think twice before putting themselves and other people at risk.”