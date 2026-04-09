Shocking moment drunk and high mother crashes and rolls van carrying five children
Four of the children - aged 14 and 15 - were injured in the crash.
Video footage shows the terrifying moment a drunk and high mum told her van full of children she drives “like a bad b****” before crashing.
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Faye Dawson, 50, took off at "incredibly high speed" before crashing the five-seat Vauxhall Corsa at 11.20pm while showing off in March last year, a court heard.
The five teenagers in the car can be heard screaming and pleading with Dawson to slow down before she loses control of the van at 80mph in Cheadle, Staffordshire.
Footage from the car’s dashcam reveals the mum bragging: “I am a rally car driver and a b****. You get in here with your life.”
At one point, Dawson asked the kids: "Are you buckled in? Because if you die, I am not responsible for you.”
“I am not a safe driver. Right now I am on alcohol and have had a smoke so I am even more f***ing dangerous,” she added.
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Dawson had collected the teenagers from a property in town to drive to Meir, Stoke-on-Trent.
She failed to slow for roundabouts, drove on the wrong side of the road, and narrowly missed parked cars in a residential area.
The van eventually veered off the road, hitting the verge and rolling, leaving the passengers trapped inside.
Before the crash, the young passengers can be heard instructing one another to “hold on” and repeatedly begging Dawson to “slow down”.
Four of the children - aged 14 and 15 - were injured, including one who was treated in hospital for a spine fracture.
The girl, who suffered a fracture in her back, said in a statement: "I thought I was going to die. I had to have time off school to recover.
"I feel very anxious in vehicles. I have nightmares and flashbacks. I had to live with back pain for six months."
Dawson, of Nicholson Road, Cheadle, admitted dangerous driving.
She was jailed for 14 months and handed a 55-month driving ban.