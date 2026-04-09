Video footage shows the terrifying moment a drunk and high mum told her van full of children she drives “like a bad b****” before crashing.

Faye Dawson, 50, took off at "incredibly high speed" before crashing the five-seat Vauxhall Corsa at 11.20pm while showing off in March last year, a court heard.

The five teenagers in the car can be heard screaming and pleading with Dawson to slow down before she loses control of the van at 80mph in Cheadle, Staffordshire.

Footage from the car’s dashcam reveals the mum bragging: “I am a rally car driver and a b****. You get in here with your life.”

At one point, Dawson asked the kids: "Are you buckled in? Because if you die, I am not responsible for you.”

“I am not a safe driver. Right now I am on alcohol and have had a smoke so I am even more f***ing dangerous,” she added.

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