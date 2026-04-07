Blofield’s behaviour was “so alarming and potentially dangerous” that he had to be removed from the plane using an ambulift.

Stephen Blofield, 61, was so intoxicated on the Ryanair flight that both crew and fellow holidaymakers feared for their safety. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Ella Bennett

A drunken aircraft passenger has been jailed for 10 months for his aggressive and abusive behaviour on a flight returning to the UK from Poland.

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Stephen Blofield, 61, was so intoxicated on the Ryanair flight that both crew and fellow holidaymakers feared for their safety. Bristol Crown Court heard Blofield became disruptive as the plane travelled from Krakow to Bristol on November 11 last year. He had started drinking at the airport to calm his nerves ahead of the flight and carried on while on board – becoming abusive towards the Polish cabin crew. As the flight was on approach to Bristol Airport, the British pilot had to abort his first attempt at landing because Blofield refused to sit down and fasten his seatbelt. Read more: Moment 'brazen' thief jailed after stealing 320 Creme Eggs in shoplifting spree Read more: Fifth arrest in murder probe into death of pedestrian killed in crash

Drunk Ryanair passenger jailed after mid-air abuse forced pilot to abort landing. Picture: Alamy

When the plane finally landed, the police were waiting to arrest him. Ian Fenny, prosecuting, said: “When the officers boarded the flight and approached him, they found him to be drunk, aggressive and confrontational. “Because of the confined space within the fuselage of an aeroplane, they were concerned that he might strike out and inflame the situation where they noticed that other passengers were already agitated. “Eventually he was arrested and handcuffed and indeed during this process he struck out, narrowly missing the passenger to his left. “The principal officer describes the defendant’s abuse as effectively the worst that he had to endure in 20 years as a police officer.” Mr Fenny said Blofield’s behaviour was “so alarming and potentially dangerous” that he had to be removed from the plane using an ambulift, which is normally reserved for disabled passengers. “As a consequence of the defendant’s behaviour, passengers were effectively marooned on board as the police, and most particularly cabin crew, tried to evacuate the plane quietly and safely,” Mr Fenny said. “Because of the defendant’s behaviour and because of where he was actually sitting within the plane, that proved very difficult. “Thus, a number of the passengers had no option but to be further exposed to what was described by the police as the defendant’s vile verbal aggression.”

As the flight was on approach to Bristol Airport, the British pilot had to abort his first attempt at landing. Picture: Alamy