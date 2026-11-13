A hot summer of drought does not mean we are off the hook for winter floods.

In fact, dry weather can make heavy rainfall harder for our towns to handle. When prolonged heat bakes the earth, soil gets compacted. Whilst some rainwater will still soak in, parched ground risks much of it running straight off the surface, putting instant pressure on street drains, riverbanks, and high streets.

According to the Environment Agency, around 4.6 million properties in England are in areas at risk of surface water flooding, causing an estimated £1.2 billion in property damage every single year. From boroughs across London to northern cities like Manchester, low-lying coastal towns, and river valleys in Yorkshire, communities across Britain face real vulnerabilities whenever heavy rain hits.

That is why the government’s plan to set up eight new regional water councils is timely. While Lead Local Flood Authorities handle day-to-day flood risks on our streets, these new regional councils offer a real opportunity to join up long-term planning for reservoirs, regional drainage, and major flood defences across the country.

Building physical barriers and concrete channels will always be part of the job, but heavy rain will not wait for multi-year building projects. If we want to protect homes, small businesses, and travel routes in the wetter months ahead, we must make better use of the digital tools and monitoring technology already available to us.

It comes down to getting clear information to the people who need it. By bringing together flood modelling software, live weather feeds, soil sensors, and historical rain patterns, planners can build detailed virtual maps of local areas.

Instead of guessing how a storm might play out, engineers can use these models to test different weather scenarios on screen. That gives teams on the ground a clear picture of what to focus on: showing them exactly which street drains to inspect, which culverts might back up, and which local defences need attention long before the clouds burst.

On the street, smart sensors monitoring river levels and pipe flows can flag unusual spikes as they happen. Technology cannot clear a blocked drain by itself—you still need maintenance crews with equipment to do the heavy lifting—but getting early alerts means teams can head straight to the problem spot before a street ends up underwater.

Using clear data also stops money from being wasted. With public budgets stretched tight, testing ideas on a screen first means councils can prove a drainage plan works before spending budget on digging up roads.

Taken together, all of these measures present a major opportunity for Britain to build true sponge towns and cities. Sponge infrastructure goes beyond technology: it relies on tangible, nature-based interventions such as rain gardens, retention ponds, wetlands, and permeable paving that allow urban areas to absorb, store, and slow down rainwater naturally. Digital modelling and monitoring tools serve as the blueprint for these physical projects, helping planners identify where to place green infrastructure and how to manage it so rain is captured safely before reaching our streets.

Better information only keeps people safe if someone has the mandate, the budget, and the staff to act on it. By putting reliable flood data directly into the hands of local teams, we can help Britain adapt faster and protect our communities throughout the wet season.

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Mark Coates is Vice President of Infrastructure Policy Advancement at Bentley Systems.

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