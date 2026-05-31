Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tie the knot in intimate London wedding ceremony
Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner officially married today in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family.
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The celebrity couple tied the knot at Old Marylebone Town Hall this afternoon as their loved ones watched on.
Dua, 29, wore a white hat, dress and gloves while Callum, 35, sported a navy suit and tie.
Eight friends and family were standing on the stairs at Marylebone Registry and chucked confetti up into the air as the couple headed into a black cab.
A small security team and the family followed in a green Land Rover.Reports suggested Dua and Callum would say their vows in Sicily, Italy, with a lavish ceremony and big name stars on the guest list, such as Charli XCX and Tove Lo.
They will now reportedly head to Palermo next week as the celebrations continue, with a party set to be held from Thursday to Saturday.
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Confirming the engagement in June, pop sensation Dua said it was a "really special feeling" to announce the news, having been with 35-year-old Londoner Callum for almost a year and a half.Speaking to British Vogue, the singer said: "Yeah, we're engaged.
"It's very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever - it's a really special feeling."
Turner, best known for his roles in Fantastic Beasts and Masters of the Air, made the ring after consulting with Lipa's best friends and sister, the hitmaker said.
She added: "It's so me. It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."
Dua sent the rumour mill into overdrive last Christmas when she posted pictures of herself wearing a ring.