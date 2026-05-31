Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner officially married today in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family.

The celebrity couple tied the knot at Old Marylebone Town Hall this afternoon as their loved ones watched on.

Dua, 29, wore a white hat, dress and gloves while Callum, 35, sported a navy suit and tie.

Eight friends and family were standing on the stairs at Marylebone Registry and chucked confetti up into the air as the couple headed into a black cab.

A small security team and the family followed in a green Land Rover.Reports suggested Dua and Callum would say their vows in Sicily, Italy, with a lavish ceremony and big name stars on the guest list, such as Charli XCX and Tove Lo.

They will now reportedly head to Palermo next week as the celebrations continue, with a party set to be held from Thursday to Saturday.

Read more: Dua Lipa confirms engagement to actor Callum Turner after a year-and-a-half romance

Read more: Dua Lipa, Elton John and Paul McCartney among stars who signed letter calling for PM to protect ‘lifeblood’ of industry