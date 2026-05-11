The singer claims that she has asked the electronics company to cease using her likeness to sell TVs, but the brand had 'repeatedly refused'.

The British singer is 'highly selective' of which brand deals she agrees to. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

British singer Dua Lipa is suing tech giant Samsung for $15 million (£11m) after the brand used her image to sell TVs without permission.

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Samsung started using an image of the singer on a TV screen printed on its cardboard packaging for a “significant portion” of its TVs sold across the US last year, according to a legal complaint filed in a California district court on Friday. Lipa reportedly demanded that the brand stop using her photo on the product when she became aware of it in June 2025, but alleges that Samsung was “repeatedly refused” and “dismissive and callous”. “Ms Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever,” the lawsuit claims. “Ms Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use.” Read more: Adolescence sweeps Bafta TV Awards as star-studded ceremony wraps up Read more: Troubled Towie star Jake Hall 'tried to take his own life multiple times,' friends claim

Dua Lipa is suing Samsung for $15 million after her photo appeared on TV boxes without permission pic.twitter.com/7577ohzLEf — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 10, 2026

The lawsuit states that Lipa owns the copyright to this photograph, which was taken backstage before a performance at the Austin City Limits festival in 2024. Lipa is filing for copyright violation, a violation of the California right of publicity statute, a federal Lanham Act claim, and trademark claims. According to the lawsuit, Samsung financially benefited from giving the illusion of her endorsement, with supporting evidence from comments on social media shared by her fans. One wrote: “I’d get that TV just because Dua Lipa is on it. That’s how obsessed I am. That’s how much I love her.”