Dua Lipa swaps the stage for the page as she reveals star-studded London Literature Festival line-up
The singer will talk to author Zadie Smith, singer-songwriter Patti Smith and poet Mustafa.
Dua Lipa has announced the line-up for her curation of the London Literature Festival.
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The Don’t Start Now singer, 30, who runs her own book club called Service95, will be in conversation with author Zadie Smith, singer-songwriter Patti Smith and poet Mustafa.
The festival will run from October 21 to November 1 at the Southbank Centre as part of its 75th anniversary year.
On Saturday October 24 at 3pm, Lipa will talk to Zadie Smith about the success of her debut novel White Teeth, which was published in 2000 when she was just 24.
On the same day at 8pm, Lipa will speak to Mustafa about the poems that move him and his poetry collection, Nour.
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On Sunday October 25, the singer will sit down with Patti Smith to discuss her memoir Bread Of Angels, which traces her life from a post-war childhood to returning to performing after the death of her husband, Fred “Sonic” Smith.
Lipa said: “Curating the line-up for the London Literature Festival with my Service95 Book Club has been a true joy and I’m so proud of the programme we have created.
“We’ll be joined by icons as well as emerging voices from across the arts the world needs to know.
“You will recognise some as friends of the book club, and others may be your first introduction, but ultimately, I wanted to create a space that brings together some of the most exciting writers, poets and thinkers from around the globe.
“I’m looking forward to being both in conversation and taking my seat in the audience at this iconic venue.”
Lipa’s curation also involves a conversation with Iraqi human rights activist Nadia Murad and events with best-selling authors Hernan Diaz and Malorie Blackman.