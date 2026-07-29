Dua Lipa has announced the line-up for her curation of the London Literature Festival.

The Don’t Start Now singer, 30, who runs her own book club called Service95, will be in conversation with author Zadie Smith, singer-songwriter Patti Smith and poet Mustafa.

The festival will run from October 21 to November 1 at the Southbank Centre as part of its 75th anniversary year.

On Saturday October 24 at 3pm, Lipa will talk to Zadie Smith about the success of her debut novel White Teeth, which was published in 2000 when she was just 24.

On the same day at 8pm, Lipa will speak to Mustafa about the poems that move him and his poetry collection, Nour.