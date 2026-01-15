British dual citizens will no longer be able to enter the UK using a non-British passport, as new rules come into force next month.

This means that any British and Irish dual citizens abroad, including those coming from any EU country, will now have to spend around £100 if they need a new UK passport, in order to return to the UK.

Previously, dual citizens returning home from abroad have been able to travel to the UK using non-British passports and could prove their citizenship status with other documents.

From February 25, Britons must present a valid UK passport or a certificate of entitlement to prove their status when entering the country.

A Home Office spokesperson said in a statement: “From 25 February 2026, all dual British citizens will need to present either a valid British passport or certificate of entitlement to avoid delays at the border.

“Digitising the immigration system using ETAs [electronic travel authorisation] ensures millions of people enjoy a more seamless travel experience to the UK. ETAs also give us greater power to stop those who pose a threat from setting foot in the country and gives us a fuller picture of immigration.”

These new changes are part of the Home Office's new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, which will eventually require travellers from countries that don't need visa to travel to the UK to apply for an ETA before arrival.

Since British and Irish citizens are exempt from ETAs, they must now travel on a British or Irish passport or present a certificate of entitlement.

A standard British adult passport costs £94.50, while an Irish passport costs €75. However, applying for a passport from overseas can be slightly more expensive.

Meanwhile, the cost of a certificate of entitlement is much steeper. In order to get the document, which is placed in a foreign passport and proves the holder can live and work in the UK, dual citizens will have to fork out £589.

British and Irish citizens travelling on or before 24 February will still be able to travel to the UK on a valid foreign passport.

A House of Common briefing said the Home Office had been advising dual nationals to travel on a British passport for many months, but hadn’t been strictly enforcing the rule to allow people time to adjust.

It said: “Some people question why they can’t use other documents to prove their right of abode and exemption from the permission to travel requirement, such as an expired British passport or a certificate of naturalisation or registration as a British citizen.

“Those documents aren’t listed in the Home Office’s document checking guidance for transport providers. Carriers are unlikely to deviate from the guidance because they can be penalised for bringing inadequately documented passengers to the UK.”