The AI-powered cameras can process up to 10 people at once

The AI-powered system enables travelers to complete passport control without the need to present any travel documents. Picture: Dubai Media Office

By Georgia Rowe

British holidaymakers could soon pass through border control in seconds under a new biometric trial at Dubai International Airport.

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The airport’s “red carpet” lane allows travellers to walk through immigration without stopping to show a passport or boarding pass. Dubai’s immigration authority says AI-powered cameras can process up to 10 people at once, with passengers passing border control in as little as 3.4 seconds. Passengers registered for the system only need to remove face coverings and look towards a green light on a biometric camera. The service was first trialled for premium passengers at Terminal 3, but has since expanded to arriving travellers after more than 528,000 people used the Smart Corridor in 2025. Read more: British tourists warned to arrive at airports four hours early as new post-Brexit border checks spark chaos Read more: Ofcom ‘unable to take further legal action against suicide forum’

The service was first trialled for premium passengers in Terminal 3 of the airport. Picture: Alamy

More than 26 million passengers used Dubai’s Smart Gates last year, according to the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs. UAE and Gulf nationals, residents and visa-on-arrival visitors with biometric passports can use the gates automatically. Children and people below 1.2 metres tall are not eligible. Dubai Airports chief executive Paul Griffiths said the technology would make checks “far less intrusive” while maintaining security standards.

The smart corridor can handle up to 10 passengers simultaneously. Picture: Dubai Media Office