Damage after a drone strike in Dubai's Creek Harbour. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Three people who survived a drone strike in Dubai were arrested after they sent photos of the aftermath to their loved ones, it is reported.

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The group were inside their Creek Harbour apartments when a drone struck on Wednesday evening. They survived, and took photos which they sent to family to let them know they were safe. But according to campaign group Detained in Dubai, the survivors were later arrested after police turned up and demanded to see their phones. Detained in Dubai’s Radha Stirling posted online: “Three traumatised survivors of an Iran drone strike were arrested after privately sharing a photo with loved ones confirming they were alive following an explosion on their apartment floor. “Instead of receiving victim support, they were locked up by Dubai police.” “They are asking people to search their phones in the streets,” she added. “Dubai police need to roll back their hypersensitive reaction. These arrests are arguably more damaging than the footage of explosions you seek to censor.” Dubai International Airport was forced to halt flights for several hours overnight after a fuel tank was blown up by an Iranian drone. Footage has emerged online showing a huge fireball explosion and thick plume of smoke pouring into the sky. Dubai’s Civil Aviation Authority announced the temporary suspension at around 1.30am ‘as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff’. Several planes were diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport, southwest of the city. Travellers were warned not to attempt to get to the airport. Iran war LIVE: Trump calls on seven countries to protect Strait of Hormuz Read more: Police investigating 'death to the IDF' chants allegedly led by Bobby Vylan on Al-Quds Day

Fire and plumes of smoke rises after a drone struck a fuel tank forcing the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport. Picture: Alamy

The Emirates airline posted online: “All flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended. “Please do not go to the airport. “Emirates will share updates when available. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience. “The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and will not be compromised.”

Pedestrians look at debris lying on the sidewalk at the Address Creek Harbour hotel after it was hit by a drone strike. Picture: Alamy

Explosions rattled buildings in Dubai and a large cloud of smoke hung over a central area of the Middle East financial hub on March 1. Picture: Getty