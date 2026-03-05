Dubai has been accused of 'effectively criminalise reality' following what appears to be a state-funded campaign to promote the state in the wake of Middle East missile attacks

By Danielle de Wolfe

Since the onset of war with Iran, influencers across the UAE have taken to social media to share near-identical videos featuring the crown prince of Dubai.

Amid continued rocket and drone strikes across the Middle East following Saturday's US-Israeli attack, the UAE's growing community of influencers have begun sharing generic videos appearing to glorify Dubai's crown ruler. The growing number of markedly similar videos emerging from influencers in the state has led to suggestions they form part of a state-funded campaign, with clips featuring a near-identical format, soundtrack and stock footage of Dubai's ruler. It comes after debris from an intercepted Iranian missile struck Dubai's Fairmont Palm Hotel, located on the city’s Palm Jumeirah, with footage showing flames and thick smoke rising from the popular tourist hotspot. The clips, which all open with a shot of the influencer posing or standing beside a notable local UAE landmark, feature the caption "You live in Dubai, aren't you scared?". Videos then cut to stock footage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's Crown Prince, and with the words "No, because I know who protects us" flashing up on screen. Read more: First evacuation flight due to take Brits home from war-torn Middle East fails to take off leaving families stranded Read more: UAE and Bahrain join Cyprus and tell UK ‘you’ve failed us’ over slow response to Iranian strikes

It comes as one influencer, speaking anonymously on the matter, suggested that social media users “have to be very careful about what they say” in Dubai amid fear of punishment. There are growing suggestions that international influencers living in Dubai are "terrified" of speaking out against the United Arab Emirates government, with many being told to praise for the regime's response to Iran's missile attack. One influencer was seen to tell The Telegraph that she had chosen to delete a video showing debris burning outside her apartment because influencers “have to be very careful about what they say”. Speaking with LBC, campaign group Detained in Dubai have said that Dubai’s response to the conflict has been to "effectively criminalise reality". "Authorities have warned that journalists, influencers and ordinary residents will face prison and huge fines for a wide range of social media posts, including anything they claim spreads “rumours”, harms the state’s reputation, or even shows negative scenes such as explosions, damage or emergency responses," said Radha Stirling, Founder of Detained in Dubai. "People have also been warned about re-sharing news articles that authorities consider harmful to the country’s image. She explains that "many people are now afraid to post anything that does not portray Dubai as perfectly safe". "This has created a climate of fear where journalists, influencers and the general public are censoring themselves. When people risk jail simply for showing what is happening, it becomes far harder for the outside world to understand the real situation. "It is also important to remember that UAE cybercrime laws can be applied to posts made outside the country, so many people are staying silent because they fear being banned from Dubai for life or even arrested if they enter the UAE in the future."