Dubai is offering residents £600 rewards to persuade family and friends to visit the region as tourists.

Under the Dubai Invite scheme, residents of the United Arab Emirates who successfully lure friends and family to visit can receive rewards worth more than 3,000 UAE (approximately £610)

The website of the scheme, part of the department of economy and tourism, says residents will win a “benefits package” with perks ranging from hotel stays to attraction tickets.

Residents can claim three benefit packages for visitors arriving before 31 October, which can be redeemed until December.

Tourists must not be UAE residents, must have a valid tourist visa and can only be nominated under the scheme once.

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