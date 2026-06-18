The foreign travel website now says: “FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to UAE"

All non-essential travel to the region was banned in March after the United Arab Emirates was hit by missiles. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Brits can book holidays to Dubai once again after the Foreign Office dropped its advice against visiting the country.

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Dubai was hit by drone strikes in March. Picture: Getty

However it warns that despite the agreement, "attacks could resume at short notice". The guidance means Brits visiting the region no longer risk invalidating their travel insurance. Last year 1.4 billion Brits visited Dubai, which is a popular holiday and business destination. However it could be a while before flights return to a normal level of service. British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have both suspended services until October 2026 and winter 2027 respectively.

Emirates has continued to operate flights between the UK and UAE throughout the conflict. Picture: Getty