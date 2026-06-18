Dubai holidays back on as UK lifts travel ban after Iran peace deal agreed
The foreign travel website now says: “FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to UAE"
Brits can book holidays to Dubai once again after the Foreign Office dropped its advice against visiting the country.
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All non-essential travel to the region was banned in March after the United Arab Emirates was hit by missiles.
Dubai was targeted by strikes, including a drone attack on Dubai International Airport, amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
But with a peace deal between the US and Iran signed, the UK Foreign Office has lifted the ban.
The foreign travel website now says: “FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to UAE.”
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However it warns that despite the agreement, "attacks could resume at short notice".
The guidance means Brits visiting the region no longer risk invalidating their travel insurance.
Last year 1.4 billion Brits visited Dubai, which is a popular holiday and business destination.
However it could be a while before flights return to a normal level of service.
British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have both suspended services until October 2026 and winter 2027 respectively.
But Emirates, which is owned by the state, has continued to carry passengers between Britain and the UAE throughout the conflict.
The travel ban also lifts restrictions on travelling to Abu Dhabi and Qatar, which includes flights passing through Doha.
The Foreign Office advice said: "The US and Iran have announced a memorandum of understanding in relation to the conflict in the Middle East.
"The situation remains unpredictable and attacks could resume at short notice.
"Before the 8 April ceasefire, the Iranian regime had stated its intention to target locations in the Gulf associated with the United States and Israel.
"This included US or Israeli-linked organisations, businesses, facilities and institutions.
"Iran has previously targeted civilian infrastructure across the region such as ports, hotels, roads, bridges, energy facilities, oil production sites, water systems, and airports."